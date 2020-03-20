The Bacardí distillery announced an agreement with local refinery Olein Recovery Inc. to provide ethanol, the raw material that will allow the production of more than 1.7 million 10-ounce units of 70-percent alcohol hand sanitizer, in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency.
The company reported that more than half a million units of hand sanitizer will be donated to local communities. Early in the morning, Bacardí began distributing free hand sanitizers made from ethanol from the distillery, along with the disinfectants Olein produced to U.S. Postal Service workers, firefighters, and police.
Bacardí plans to expand distribution next week to nonprofits, including United Funds. Company employees and contractors also received the product for free.
"This is a family business, and we know what it means to assist a community in need," said Jorge Class, vice-president in charge of the Supply & Manufacturing Chain for Bacardí in Latin America and the Caribbean.
He added, "in Bacardí's 158 years we have lived hard times and learned that resilience, optimism, and community bonds will help us move forward stronger."
The temporary change in production began in March 17 and will continue as needed. This measure will not interrupt the production or supply of Bacardí rum.
"We are extremely grateful to Bacardí for adjusting their production to provide us with the raw materials necessary to increase the production of the disinfectants we need to help keep the people of Puerto Rico safe," said Jorge González, president of Olein Recovery Inc.
Similarly, Distilería Serrallés announced earlier this week that it has shifted its operations to produce ethyl alcohol with a concentration of 70 percent to distribute to hospital institutions and health clinics in Puerto Rico.
