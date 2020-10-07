B2B Funding has reached an important milestone in its history. The company has provided $30 million in direct loans to 1,000 local businesses since its founding in 2016.
Many of these small and midsize businesses are restaurants, retail establishments, bakeries, cafeterias, small corner shops called “colmados,” independent pharmacies and distributors, among others—basically, essential businesses in many town and neighborhoods.
“B2B Funding continues to support local merchants who were directly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, so that they can continue operating their businesses successfully,” said Rolando Romero, the company’s general manager. He indicated that B2B Funding’s financing programs are particularly important since federal aid programs, such as the Paycheck Protection Program have ended.
COVID-19 has greatly impacted the island’s economy, in particular small and midsize businesses. The partial and total closures of businesses due to various executive orders have led many merchants to rethink whether they should keep their businesses operating, according to Romero.
“This is the dilemma that hundreds of businesses face on a daily basis. We are committed to helping merchants that were operating and needed to counteract the decline in sales, retain their employees and cover fixed expenses of their businesses,” he said. “Customers also leave their homes less and spend less. Already in the months of August and September, there has been a greater movement of the economy, but it is still not close to normal.”
According to Romero, they have been able to help hundreds of merchants in recent months through their financing alternatives. They provided additional money to existing clients and also offered the option to qualify for moratoriums and payment modifications. “Our commitment goes beyond granting a loan. We have to adjust to their needs and give them the necessary assistance so that they continue to operate,” he added.
B2B Funding is currently the only direct lender on the island, knows the Puerto Rican market and directly understands the needs of merchants, Romero said, explaining that as a direct lender, there are no intermediary banks, which allows better terms and direct business relationships.
“We managed to impact the economy of Puerto Rico during the most critical moment in history. Like local merchants, our goal is to continue adjusting to this reality, to continue educating merchants on how to use our cash advance product and to begin helping Latino merchants in the United States,” he said.
To qualify for the company’s “accessible” financing options, the minimum criteria are as follows: the applicant should be a business owner; the business should be incorporated for at least four months; and the business should at least $10,000 a year in revenues.
While COVID cases are still high in Puerto Rico, the private sector continues to oppose more business restrictions, saying it would be “disastrous” for local companies.
The Coalition of Chambers of Commerce in Puerto Rico, which represents more than 1,100 companies and 80,000 employees, said: “If a total closure occurs again, it would be disastrous for companies, since many are reeling [while trying] to survive and maintain their operations amid the pandemic and the earthquakes that affected the south. It is time to focus on prevention and advise on compliance with COVID-19 plans.”
Juan Carlos Agosto, president of the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce, agreed. “We must not limit commerce again. The private sector has to return to normality in terms of its operations without lowering its guard in terms of safety measures. The opposite would keep our economy on the precipice, affecting our businesses and the quality of life of residents,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.