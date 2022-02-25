A few months ago, Rockwell Automation presented the 30th Automation Fair, an event that features the newest solutions and innovations in industries, and which is still available on demand. One of the forums was dedicated to Automotive and Tire, where leaders of the industry discuss progress achieved so far and the forward opportunities in terms of digitization.
Kalypso is a software delivery and consulting company specializing in the digital transformation of industrial companies that was acquired in 2020 by Rockwell Automation. Its global director of industry and high tech, Chad Markle, believes that the first step in seeking a digital transformation is human resources. In addition to a leader who guides the change, "companies need an empowered team to understand the vision and drive it forward."
For Courtney Cannon, senior manager of digital strategy at tire manufacturer Bridgestone Americas, in A&T business there is a certain lack of willingness to explore new technologies and believes that there is a corporate fear of letting equipment suppliers dictate internal innovation. “Assigning resources to understand how we can leverage new technology is the most beneficial thing we can at this point,” she said.
Meanwhile, Dennis Hodges, chief information officer of Inteva Products, a global supplier of engineered components and systems for the automotive industry, believes his company is willing to take a little risk on digital advancement or new equipment. "We've got to get away from patchwork solutions to keep 40-year-old equipment on the floor," he said.
In the automotive industry, in many cases you still can see old standards based on the old powertrain business, standing in the way of digital transformation, said Udo Panenka, president of industrial automation at ATS Industrial Automation. However, there are the new players bringing a different openness to the industry. For example, if industry wants to take advantage of a tool like the digital twin of a product assembly line, "you won't be able to get there if you try to do it for every OEM (original equipment manufacturer) from scratch," Panenka said. And highlights the fact that more standardization and modularization will lend support to solutions that are proven to work.
The changes brought to the automotive industry in digital technology are necessary to support rapid scaling needed to meet demand. And that's what technology is for. Panenka gives the example of the growth in demand for batteries and fuel cells. Since his company can't build factories fast enough, they need to think "dramatically differently".
“How do we reduce product line lead times from two years to six months? This can only be empowered by digital. Making more out of our assets empowered by digital is something that helps us to also drive the topic in the right direction," he added.
The future of the automotive sector
ATS predicts that, no later than 2025, the demand for certain technologies will be higher than what the industry can deliver. Therefore, modular and standardized solutions must be designed to quickly adjust to customer needs and be delivered much faster.
For example, in 2020, the industry sold three million electric vehicles, and by 2025 that number is likely to jump to 11 or 12 million. Panenka warns: "If we continue as is, there will not be enough automation equipment."
The growth rates of electric vehicles are challenging the automotive ecosystem, where the supply chain is required to adapt manufacturing lines, to duplicate and be more flexible based on consumer demand and preference. Modularization, flexibility and scalability are basic concepts for the production lines design.
What is the way? Get rid of the current production lines? “That's not sustainable. For us, designing for upgradability will be a dramatic driver, and this will only be possible if we form strategic partnerships,” Panenka said.
It refers to collaboration between suppliers, vendors and end users, as well as collaboration within organizational groups such as IT and engineering. Panelists agreed that these strategic partnerships would be integral to the advancement of digital operations for manufacturing.
Markle pointed out that digital is opening up new business models and service lines for many companies, which could in turn help drive industry adoption of more technology. “Digital is a lifestyle. It needs to become part of the industry's DNA”, adds Panenka. If that lifestyle is not driving the entire organization, the initiative will go nowhere.
ATS is fighting with new business models to help them drive this digital culture. It has been focusing on user-based models, on output-based models and performance-based models. “Measuring your ROI is the key pillar that drives all of that,” she says.
In conclusion, the automotive industry has to speed up in the integration of digital tools to increase the potential of the workforce, as well as the optimization of the main production processes. Working along with different suppliers and end users, will be a decisive factor for the advancement of the industry.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 24,500 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.
