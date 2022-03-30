Once seen as a convenience reserved for those with enough disposable income to shave an hour or so off their weekly errands, online grocery shopping has rapidly evolved into a necessity for retailers.
Slower to join the ecommerce trend, grocery stores had lagged behind other retail sectors prior to the pandemic. Yet, creating an efficient omnichannel method of selling groceries online while maintaining a brick-and-mortar location, could increase grocers’ total share of wallet by 20-30%, according to a McKinsey & Company report published in 2021.
Mitchell Freeman, Chief Financial Officer of Takeoff Technologies - an automated grocery fulfillment solution - explained the strengths and weaknesses of online grocery models in an interview with THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
“We’ve been seeing incredible growth in grocery over the last few years,” said Freeman.
In 2017, the grocery industry was valued at around $7.2 billion, of which online penetration made up 2.7%. As a result of COVID-19, grocery ecommerce has jumped to 9.5% of a now $7.3 billion industry. In the next few years, McKinsey & Company projects eGrocery penetration in U.S. markets to reach at least 14%.
The grocery industry
The grocery industry, which makes up half of all retail, is characterized by its unique properties. It’s an industry with low margins and, oftentimes, single-digit profits. Grocery products are perishable and highly personal to the individual consumer.
Consumers in the grocery industry are price-sensitive and are not willing to spend a ton more for a convenience they’ve been doing themselves forever.
“Delivering groceries to an end consumer requires the ability to fulfill a wider range of low price products at affordable prices. Historically, the two services that an eGrocery customer pays for - picking the order from the shelves and bringing it home - were done for free,” Freeman explained.
Thus, stores are left in a predicament of needing to maintain low prices in an environment of increased costs. What would enable grocers to provide online grocery fulfillment services without drastically increased product prices and extra fees?
A typical grocery run
First, we should look at the numbers behind a typical grocery run in the U.S.
A traditional basket is made up of 50 items at $3 each with grocery retailers making, on average, a 5% margin on each transaction. So, they make around $7.50 on you in the hour and a half it takes you to shop and drive back home.
With a typical manual picking model, where one person is assigned to an order, wandering the store, and grabbing the correct items off the shelves, a retailer in the U.S. will spend anywhere from $20 to $30 per online order. Thus, to simply maintain their original margins, grocery retailers must charge a 30-40% increase in product prices for those shopping online.
“[This] is why they had to raise prices so much…hidden price increases, far fewer discounts on the online application than in the store, service fee, delivery fee, tip…,” Freeman elaborated on the economics behind inflated prices for online customers, “it’s not sustainable for the majority of America.”
The TakeOff Method
The manual picking model suffers from all same problems that grocery retailers suffer from - low inventory visibility, high substitution, and limits in the speed at which a picker can move around the store.
Micro-fulfillment, an automated solution, provides end customers and grocers with nearly perfect visibility of the inventory. Customers can make substitution choices on the check-out screen, instead of trusting the picker to find a substitution for them, or risk not receiving a similar item at all. Additionally, real-time data gathered by automated systems help with predictive analytics on inventory, performance operations, and logistics operations.
To reiterate, the central problem lies in maintaining low prices in an environment of increased costs
TakeOff Technologies has found the solution - automated micro-fulfillment centers. The company shrank hyper-local automation down to a footprint that can fit in the back of a grocery store or small warehouse, offering the only eGrocery solution to generate profits.
On average, their micro-fulfillment centers can assemble an order in less than 15 minutes. In contrast, the manual picking method takes at least an hour. Being hyperlocal - located close to where customers live and shop - reduces the costs of delivering as well.
“Our eGrocery solution was created with the grocer and the shopper in mind. Grocery is an incredibly complex industry, and our products are unlike any other: they are low-value, perishable, heavy, and low-margin. Our automated solution is flexible enough to manage these complexities. We ensure the correct picking method for the correct product,” TakeOff Technologies describes on its website.
