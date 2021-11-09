Registration is now open for the hybrid experience fair, featuring cutting-edge innovations, technical education opportunities and more.
In its 30th edition, the most expected technological event for industries is bringing together manufacturers, developers and innovators from around the world, to discover how to make their companies smarter, more productive and more connected with the latest solutions in automation.
Rockwell Automation, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, announces the launch of registration for its 30th annual Automation Fair, to be held virtually and in person at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas from November 9 to 11, 2021. Registration is now open.
“We are pleased to welcome you back to celebrate 30 years of the Automation Fair with the people who have made it possible: our customers”, said Tina Dear, Vice President of Global Marketing Rockwell Automation. “This year we'll have everything our clients want to see in one place, from engaging keynote presentations to technical sessions, industry-oriented panel discussions, and our incredible show floor showcasing the innovations we have accomplished in partnership with members of our PartnerNetwork”.
Perspectives
On Tuesday November 9, the long-awaited keynote presentation 'Perspectives' will begin as Rockwell Automation CEOs and industry experts share their visions for the future. The event, which was previously a media-only event, will be available in a live stream to all registered attendees this year.
Process Solutions User Group (PSUG)
Also on Tuesday November 9, will be held the event 'Process Solutions User Group (PSUG)' in person, which will include keynote presentations, question sessions for experts, sessions with clients, practical laboratory sessions, technical sessions and a meeting of professional contacts in the industry.
The virtual event will feature a keynote presentation and a technical session focused on digital transformation through process solutions to obtain a greater understanding of the latest process automation technologies.
Exhibitions
This year the show floor in person features a new interactive and guided experience, including an exhibit that shows a customer's manufacturing story and more than 100 exhibits from Rockwell Automation and members of its PartnerNetwork, coming to you virtually, live from Houston, Texas. The show floor will bring technology to life through demonstrations and activities, with experts on hand to discuss the latest solutions. An online host will guide you through the many interesting exhibits and give you exclusive access to product specialists.
Practical laboratory and training sessions (in person only)
More than 90 product and technology sessions and labs will be offered to help address the biggest challenges Rockwell Automation customers face. These sessions and labs will be presented by Rockwell Automation experts and members of its PartnerNetwork. Places are limited and it's required to register in order to attend the sessions and labs.
Forums
The event will also feature 10 industry forums, with discussions panel from leading industry experts, including the following: automotive and tire industry; chemistry; decarbonization and emerging energies; food and drinks; biological Sciences; metals, mining and cement; OEM; oil and gas; power and energy, and wastewater.
Product and technology sessions
Join Rockwell Automation to learn how to deliver and get results. These sessions will address how the latest products, technologies, solutions and services can adapt your operations to the manufacturing environment of today, tomorrow and the future. We will have more than 15 sessions available upon request.
You can now register with Automation Fair, Perspectives and PSUG!
With health and safety as the top priority, the goal of Automation Fair is to offer the safest face-to-face experience possible. Whether participants choose to attend in person or virtually, they will feel the value and power of Rockwell Automation's deep IT / OT insights, and have more opportunities than ever to network with innovation experts, company executives, visionary leaders and industry colleagues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.