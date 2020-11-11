The United Group of Automobile Importers (GUIA by its Spanish acronym) informed that the month of October 2020 reflected year-over-year growth, a trend also reported the month prior.
According to GUIA, which represents Puerto Rico's auto industry, last month 10,762 units were sold, a 23.7 percent increase from October 2019, in which 8,630 unit sales were registered.
Despite this growth, the auto industry maintains a contraction of 16.1 percent as a result of the initial lockdown phases and the economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
For October 2020, the segments that reflected the greatest sales hikes were Vans (139.7 percent), SUVs (42.6 percent), Minivans (40.2 percent), and Pickups (16.9 percent).
"The auto industry continues to battle the complexities that the pandemic has brought us with its respective restrictions. However, we have managed to reinvent ourselves to be able to satisfy the consumer with the new vehicle they are looking for and at the same time, offer them the best possible experience despite the circumstances, because even though we continue working in limited capacity, we strictly follow all the health protocols required by government entities," GUIA President Ricardo García said in a missive.
García underscored that the five consecutive months of year-over-year growth are likely due to the federal funds allocated to the general population as an economic stimulus to mitigate the pandemic's financial impact. However, he said that the industry is concerned over how much more would this trend be reflected, and the fact that "we are still below last year by double digits and fleet companies are 58 percent below last year."
"Now, what is certain is that interest rates remain at historically low levels, dealers are receiving the New Year's models in good quantities, and the aggressiveness of dealers and banks to do a good deal has not disappeared. That will always be a good formula for any client," he added.
GUIA is a non-profit organization founded in 2006 to address the issues that impact the auto industry, as well as Puerto Rico's economic affairs.
