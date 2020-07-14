The United Group of Automobile Importers (GUIA by its Spanish acronym), which represents Puerto Rico's auto industry, presented today the new car sales results for June 2020.
The month ended with a total of 10,635 units sold in contrast to sales of the same month last year of 10,158, representing a slight increase of 4.7 percent. However, the maintains a contraction of 38.4 percent this year.
GUIA President Ricardo García attributed the rise in an accumulated demand after more than two months under lockdown, federal funds available to residents, and an "aggressive" offers and rates provided by dealers.
"However, in the first half of the year, we had results of almost 40 percent below and in the case of rental companies, a 76.7 percent reduction. The situation remains precarious both for our industry and for the ecosystem that thrives on it. We will continue to pay attention to how these conditions will continue to develop in the coming months," he said.
García opined that it is a good moment to buy a new unit.
"The thousands of customers who have visited us after the reopening have been reassured because they have had the experience of seeing how rigorous the protocols established by the dealers are for the protection of them and the employees, using the highest standards of cleanliness, sanitation and distancing recommended by the respective government authorities. We take our clients' experience and their health seriously. That will not change," he said.
