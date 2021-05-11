For seven consecutive months, new car sales have exceeded 10,000 units per month, according to data provided by the United Group of Automobile Importers (GUIA), an organization that represents the automotive industry in Puerto Rico.
Since October 2020, monthly sales of new cars have reached the highest figures for that month, a trend that was sustained in April where they managed to sell 10,815 units. During this month, all brands registered increases. These sales, however, cannot be reasonably compared to sales reported in the same month of the previous year, due to the confinement that kept car sales on hold until the end of May.
"The accumulated growth over 2020 is 133.5 percent. However, these results were to be expected, as the comparison has been versus months of earthquakes, pandemic, and dealerships unopened for 10 weeks due to executive orders last year," said Ricardo M. García, president of GUIA.
"We understand that once we begin to compare with the months of June onwards, that growth will slow down. However, the sales pattern continues strong for the industry, since April was the second best April on record. The right items to buy are still in place, money in the consumer's pocket, low interest rates, and aggressive financial institutions to lend. The concern we have as an industry is the low levels of inventory due to the shortage of microchips worldwide and therefore not being able to supply the demand," he added.
García alluded to the global microchip shortage caused by overwhelming demand of semiconductor microchips as more items become digitalized. While a variety of economic sectors have taken the blunder, such as phone and tech companies, the automobile industry remains the worst hit throughout this ordeal. Some carmakers —Volkswagen, Ford, and Jaguar Land Rover, among others — have been forced to decrease vehicle production, lay off workers, and even shut down factories.
