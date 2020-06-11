The United Group of Automobile Importers (GUIA by its Spanish acronym), which represents Puerto Rico's auto industry, informed that 2,666 new car units were sold in May 2020, 69.9 percent less than the 8,862 sales registered in May 2019.
With these results, the industry has experienced a 48.9 percent decline in 2020 regarding these vehicles. GUIA President Ricardo M. García said this is "the worst result in any market."
"Just as we predicted, when we were able to partially open on the last week of the month, the results saw a reduction of nearly 70 percent below last year's May and leaves us basically halfway for the first five months of the year... The economic impact on the industry has been unprecedented," he said, adding that the industry sustains 30,000 families islandwide.
Despite these circumstances, García highlighted that this is an "ideal" moment for consumers who have the need or desire to buy a new car. After being closed for 10 weeks, consumers may find low interest rates and "aggressive" offers, with the added benefit of low gas prices.
"It is an ideal time to take advantage of these conditions. Our request to the government is that we be allowed to return to regular hours of operation in order to serve customers much better while upholding the high standards of sanitation and social distancing that we have adopted throughout the industry," García stated.
GUIA reminded that its brands have customer service areas or call centers that provide consultation and assistance services to consumers remotely.
Moreover, auto dealers and their service centers are open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.—as authorized by Executive Order 2020-041—with an appointment and one client at a time.
GUIA is an independent nonprofit established in 2006 to address issues that directly concern the automotive industry, as well as issues related to Puerto Rico's general economy.
