The United Group of Automobile Importers (GUIA by its Spanish acronym), organization that represents Puerto Rico's auto industry, announced today the results of new car sales for September 2020.
The month ended with 8,427 units sold, compared to 7,546 units sold by the same month in 2019, representing an increase of 11.7 percent. However, the industry maintains a 20.7 percent decline from overall sales throughout the year compared to 2019.
On September 2020, the segments that reflected greater percentages were Vans, with a 218.8 percent increase; MiniVan, 108.9 percent more; and SUVs, with a rise of 13.6 percent.
"We understand that the auto industry has been very resilient during these times of pandemic because, despite the fact that we were affected by closing our operations for ten consecutive weeks between March and May, and in accordance with the subsequent executive orders, we continue to work in limited capacity, strictly following all the protocols required by government entities and even so, it has been possible to exceed last year's totals, now for four consecutive months," GUIA President Ricardo M. García said in a missive.
He added: "the reality is that in the macro, we are still more than 20 percent accumulated below last year for the same date. However, it is known that the vehicle is an item of great need on our island and thanks to the great support of the banking [industry], the hard work of the dealers in trying to recover what was lost and the patronage of our customers, we have hope that our revised forecasts may still improve for this last quarter, as the pattern of aggressive offers continues and the model years new model begin to arrive."
GUIA is an independent, non-profit organization that was created in 2006 in order to deal with matters that directly affect the automotive industry, as well as matters related to Puerto Rico's general economy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.