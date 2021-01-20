While the coronavirus pandemic impacted sales of new vehicles in Puerto Rico during 2020, the United Group of Automobile Importers (GUIA by its Spanish acronym), the organization that represents the auto industry in Puerto Rico, expects a solid rebound in 2021.
In 2020, local auto dealers sold 95,019 new units in Puerto Rico, compared to 106,624 units sold in 2019, which represented a decrease of 10.9 percent.
Fleet sales corresponded to 8.4 percent of total sales with 7,976 units sold in 2020, which represented a “higher” fall of 37.6 percent over 2019.
Among the segments most affected by a drop in sales were mini compact sedans with a decrease of 30.7 percent, followed by compact sedans with -24.1 percent and finally, by subcompact sedans with a drop of 22.7 percent.
However, GUIA is projecting that 2021 will be solid for the industry, forecasting that new car sales will increase to 104,000 units this year, which would be an increase of 9.5 percent.
Among the factors that were considered for this forecast, is that most local residents will receive the new round of $600 federal stimulus checks; the rollout of the latest Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses; interest rates continue to be low; and the positive impact to economic activity, as the vaccines against COVID-19 continue to be given to residents in the U.S. mainland and Puerto Rico.
“The reality is that we are surprised with the results for 2020 because we thought that when we closed our sales operations for 10 weeks due to the pandemic, the impact would be much worse. These results were achieved in nine-and-a-half months. It’s true that the drop [in sales] was double digits, but since June and thanks to the injection of federal funds to the island, the aggressiveness of dealers and distributors, and the support of the bank in financing the sale of new vehicles, we have been exceeding the same month of the previous year for seven consecutive months. For the month of December, for example, 13,983 units were sold and that total for a December did not happen 15 years ago. Therefore, we see how that momentum could continue in 2021,” GUIA President Ricardo M. García said.
“We have learned from the great challenges of this year and we have adapted, always thinking about how to take care of our employees and customers. The industry’s resilience is evident and I rely on the customary support of government entities and financial institutions to continue facilitating the country’s economic growth through an industry that impacts over 30,000 jobs. However, the industry can grow even more and we will be working for the benefit of our customers with more strength and determination than ever,” he said during a forum in San Juan.
U.S. Auto Industry Projects a V-Shaped Recovery
According to a report by BBVA Research, vehicle sales in the U.S. have experienced a V-shaped recovery, increasing 36 percent in the third quarter of 2020 from the previous quarter. However, sales were still 10 percent below levels compared with year-over-year.
Total new vehicle sales were expected to reach 14.5 million units in 2020, the lowest since 2012. “Low interest rates, extended loan terms, higher personal savings and solid residential construction have all contributed to the resiliency of new vehicle sales, as have the rebound in the stock market and an increasing preference for car ownership,” said BBVA Research.
Some segments do remain subdued, including fleet demand, due to sluggish airline and tourism-related activities. “Government support has helped consumers repay auto loans, containing pressures on delinquency rates, though credit standards have tightened nonetheless. There has also been an increased demand for used vehicles, which are better supplied than new units due to pandemic-induced disruptions in new vehicle production,” according to the report.
However, auto sales could be affected in the long run by changes in consumer behavior resulting from the pandemic, including people relocating away from urban areas and the increasing rate of remote work among employees across the U.S.
