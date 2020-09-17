The United Group of Automobile Importers (GUIA by its Spanish acronym), which represents Puerto Rico auto industry, announced today the new car sales numbers for August 2020.
The month ended with a total of 8,695 units sold in contrast to sales for the same month last year of 8,236, which represents an increase of 5.6 percent.
However, so far this year the industry maintains a reduction of 24.3 percent. The segments that showed slight increases in August 2020 were the Vanes segment with an increase of 37 percent, the SUV segment with an increase of 14 percent, and the Mini Van with an increase of 11.2 percent.
"For the third consecutive month, the industry finished above the same month last year. We know that this pattern is due to the accumulated demand that existed for having been closed for two and a half months and for the federal funds that reached the country. For this reason, the Group now forecasts that new car sales will be around 85 thousand units in 2020," GUIA President Ricardo M. García said in a missive.
GUIA is an independent, profit organization founded in 2006 with aims to address issues that impact the local auto industry, as well as other affairs concerning Puerto Rico's general economy.
