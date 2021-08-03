Atlas Asset Management (Atlas), an investment manager in Puerto Rico, recently announced a historic achievement for the Atlas US Tactical Income Fund.
It is the first investment fund in Puerto Rico to convert its operation from state to federal regulation, since it obtained registration from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Atlas, which successfully continued operations during the pandemic, is preparing to export its services to new markets.
Atlas President Paul Hopgood said that achieving registration approval provides confidence and transparency to the investor, as the Atlas US Tactical Income Fund complies with a series of supervision and compliance provisions under strict federal parameters. In turn, the approval opened the doors for the Atlas team to export the Atlas US Tactical Income Fund to clients in the U.S. mainland.
"With the registration, our goal is to expand the operation outside of Puerto Rico through different distribution channels in the United States. Currently, the Atlas US Tactical Income Fund has a nearly six-year track record, an asset portfolio totaling approximately $127 million, competitive total return, and diversified credit exposure," Hopgood explained.
The SEC is an independent agency of the federal government responsible for protecting investors and maintaining the integrity of the securities markets. It also promotes the disclosure of information about investments to combat fraud in the investment sector and ensure that the securities markets are fair.
Presently, the Atlas US Tactical Income Fund is an attractive alternative in Puerto Rico for those seeking to save through the capital investment market. The Fund could be beneficial for any citizen and/or business seeking monthly income with the possibility of growth in its capital, which in turn has tax benefits for residents of Puerto Rico, including preferential treatment in payment of dividends and tax exemption of inheritance.
The Atlas US Tactical Income Fund is a diversified mutual fund accessible daily for purchases and sales, as required by the SEC.
One of the key and main points that provides peace of mind to clients is the explicit prohibition of investment in government and corporate assets in Puerto Rico. The Fund is required to invest a minimum of 80% in fixed income assets in the United States, including mortgage securities such as GNMAs and corporate debt of multinational companies.
Moreover, "a maximum of 20% can be placed in variable capital instruments of large capitalization companies in the United States. or international, to capture the possibility of growth in investment," said Jaime Pandal, Vice President of Atlas Asset Management.
The minimum investment starts from $2,500 and up and the monthly dividend payment has fluctuated between 3.25% to 4% annualized during the last twelve months. The Fund can be acquired in Puerto Rico through Oriental Financial Services LLC, First Southern LLC, Nationwide Planning Associates Inc, Stonecrest Advisors Inc., Herbert J. Sims & Co., and Kovack Securities, Inc.
Meanwhile, Hopgood announced that several officers are joining the Atlas team, including Ana Suárez, who is in charge of Compliance and Mario Rodríguez, Portfolio Manager. "Our workforce continues to grow as we continue to expand our services and products to new customers and markets," Pandal added.
"For the individual looking to maximize and achieve a reasonable return on their savings, the Atlas Tactical Income Fund is an attractive alternative," Hopgood affirmed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.