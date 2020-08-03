After a $425 million investment over a span of two years, AT&T completed last July the deployment of its 5G coverage to all Puerto Rico municipalities, excluding Vieques and Culebra.
Although the company launched its network at the end of June in some 58 municipalities, during the month of July they completed expansion works to cover the entire island. Now the municipalities of Adjuntas, Ceiba, Ciales, Guánica, Guayanilla, Jayuya, Lajas, Lares, Las Marías, Maricao, Morovis, Naguabo, Orocovis, Peñuelas, Sabana Grande, San Sebastián, Utuado, and Yauco join the service.
José Juan Dávila, vice president and general manager of AT&T Puerto Rico, explained that the investment in its wireless and wired networks to expand coverage and improve connectivity in more communities took place from 2017 to 2019.
"That investment has increased reliability, coverage, and overall performance for residents and businesses, which is essential for connecting customers with family, friends, and colleagues, regardless of distance. It has also improved critical communications services for the first responders in Puerto Rico," Dávila explained.
The AT&T executive stated that the investments made in Puerto Rico also contribute to the company continuing to provide an outstanding service to its clients.
"We can affirm that for the fifth consecutive quarter AT&T customers continue to enjoy the fastest wireless speeds on the island. This is confirmed by the most recent results of the Speedtest test by Ookla for the quarter that ended on June 30," he added.
The company said that, starting August 7, all current unlimited mobile plans for individual AT&T customers will include 5G at no additional cost.
