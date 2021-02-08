Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR), a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for January 2021 decreased 43.7% when compared to January 2020.
Passenger traffic decreased 44.1% in Mexico, 40.1% in Puerto Rico and 45.4% in Colombia, impacted by severe downturns in business and leisure travel stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
ASUR operates Puerto Rico's main airport, Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has expanded the requirement for negative COVID-19 tests to all air passengers entering the U.S. as of Jan. 26, 2021. According to the CDC, pre- and post-trip testing is a critical layer in slowing the introduction and spread of COVID-19.
This strategy is consistent with the current phase of the pandemic and intended to more effectively protect the health of U.S. citizens. Within three days of departure to the United States, passengers are required to obtain a viral test and provide the airline on which they are traveling written documentation of their negative test result or documentation that evidences that they have recovered from COVID-19.
Additionally, passengers must get tested again three to five days after arrival in the U.S. and self-quarantine for seven days after their arrival.
Beginning Jan. 7, 2021, Canada has established similar testing requirements for air passengers travelling to the country. Subsequently, the Canadian government suspended flights between Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean until April 30, 2021.
