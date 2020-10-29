Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR), a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Colombia, today announced results for the three- and nine-month periods ended Sept. 30, 2020. Passenger traffic was down at all the airports that ASUR manages due to the coronavirus pandemic.
3Q20 Highlights
Total passenger traffic decreased 70.2% year over year (YoY), impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily since the second half of March 2020 which resulted in the following declines across operations:
63.7% in Mexico, due to declines of 51.7% and 77.6% in domestic and international traffic, respectively
59.1% in Puerto Rico (Aerostar), down 55.6% in domestic traffic and 88.0% in international traffic
95.4% in Colombia (Airplan), with domestic and international traffic down 94.9% and 98.1%, respectively
Revenues declined 40.4% YoY to Ps.2,447.1
Consolidated commercial revenues per passenger reached Ps.137.4, up from Ps.99.2 in 3Q19
Consolidated EBITDA declined 69.5% YoY to Ps.755.1 million, but above the comparable Ps.16.0 million in 2Q20 (2Q20 excludes non-recurring insurance recoveries in Puerto Rico)
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (excludes the effect of IFRIC 12) declined to 44.6% from 64.0% in 3Q19, but improved from the comparable 1.8% in 2Q20
Cash & cash equivalents at quarter-end of Ps.6,012.7 million and Net Debt-to-LTM EBITDA at 1.5x
Principal debt payments of Ps.97.4 million, or 0.7% of Total Debt, mature in 4Q20 and 5.9% of Total Debt matures in 2021
