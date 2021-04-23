Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, (ASUR), a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, Puerto Rico and Colombia, today announced results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021.
Total passenger traffic in Puerto Rico saw a drop from more than 2.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 versus more than 1.7 million for the first quarter of 2021, for a decrease of 20%.
1Q21 Highlights
Total passenger traffic declined 32.2% year over year (YoY), reflecting the impact of the pandemic, primarily since the second half of March 2020, but improved from the 44.9% and 70.2% declines reported in 4Q20 and 3Q20. By country of operations, 1Q21 traffic declined as follows:
-36.2% in Mexico, reflecting declines of 19.3% in domestic traffic and 49.5% in international traffic.
-20.0% in Puerto Rico's Luis Muñor Marín International Airport (Aerostar), down 15.0% in domestic traffic and 69.7% in international traffic.
-30.4% in Colombia (Airplan), with decreases of 27.2% in domestic and 49.0% in international traffic.
