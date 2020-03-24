Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR) a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, Puerto Rico and Colombia, has provided an update on COVID-19 and impact on its operations.
Since March 16, 2020, various governments have issued flight restrictions for different regions of the world.
To date, neither Mexico nor Puerto Rico have issued flight restrictions. In Puerto Rico, the FAA has accepted a request from the Governor of Puerto Rico that all flights bound to Puerto Rico land at LMM Airport in San Juan, which is operated by ASUR's subsidiary Aerostar, and that all passengers be screened by representatives of the Puerto Rico Health Department.
As a result, the LMM airport remains open and operating, albeit with substantially reduced flight and passenger volumes.
Mexico and/or the United States may issue flight restrictions similar to those issued in other parts of the world, which would cause a significant further reduction in our operations.
With respect to the airports ASUR operates, on March 21, 2020 the Colombian government suspended commercial aviation for all airports in the country as from March 25 through April 13, 2020.
As a result, ASUR's commercial operations at the Enrique Olaya Herrera Airport in Medellín, José María Córdova International Airport in Rionegro, the Los Garzones Airport in Montería, the Antonio Roldán Betancourt Airport in Carepa, the El Caraño Airport in Quibdó and the Las Brujas Airport in Corozal will be suspended.
Over the last few days, some of the airlines and other clients and tenants that operate in ASUR's airports, have asked for assistance, either through discounts on payments owed to ASUR or by an extension on those payments.
The company remains in commercial discussions with those clients and tenants regarding their contracts. Notwithstanding these discussions, ASUR believes it has sufficient liquidity to meet its obligations and continue operating in the normal course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.