The Health Insurance Administration (ASES by its Spanish acronym) has been aware of the issues regarding contract reforms on Puerto Rico’s Medicaid spending and reforms have been underway even before a February 2021 report by the Government Accountability Office (GAO), said Jorge Galva, executive director of ASES.
Public Law (P.L.) 116-94 [passed by Congress] provided Puerto Rico with additional funding for its Medicaid program, he indicated. In addition, the law provided for strict oversight and accountability measures designed to prevent waste, fraud and abuse. Among these measures are improved contracting practices and contracting oversight.
“P.L. 116-94 mandated the performance of audits to the Medicaid program. Consequently, the GAO performed an audit for the 2018-2019 period. GAO found areas of opportunity, including the need for substantive changes to contracting practices. Since GAO had to present its report to Congress expeditiously, GAO timely advised Medicaid and ASES that there would be no opportunity for comments on the report,” Galva said to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
Since the GAO report addressed the 2018-2019 period, and there was no opportunity for comments, ASES and Medicaid were unable to clarify that contracting practices amendment and improvement in line with P.L. 116-94 had already started even before GAO commenced the audit, Galva explained. “These amendments to contracting practices are detailed extensively in the report to Congress filed on Dec. 20, 2020, which can be accessed at ASES’s website. Included is a complete chapter devoted to contracting reform, which, as indicated, had started even before the GAO audit took place,” he added.
Among the reforms include request for proposal (RFP) requirements for all major services providers. ASES’ Pharmacy Benefit Manager and Pharmacy Program Administrator will start RFPs as early as the end of the first quarter of 2021. “Thereafter, all major contracts will be subjected to RFPs or RFIs [request for information] as provided by the contract practices matrix,” Galva said.
“ASES is entirely confident that it has gone above and beyond the requirements of P.L. 116-94 and that it will be able to ensure Congress that all federal monies provided to Puerto Rico‘s Medicaid program will be scrupulously safeguarded and accounted for,” he noted.
What the GAO Found
Galva was responding to a GAO report raised concerns on the island’s Medicaid procurement process. The GAO found that in 2018, Puerto Rico paid contractors almost all of its Medicaid spending—97 percent of $2.5 billion.
“We found that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) does not oversee contracting in Puerto Rico, where former officials face allegations of contract fraud. We found that Puerto Rico did not always take steps to ensure competition or to lower the risk of fraud, waste and abuse. We recommend CMS begin risk-based oversight of contracting in Puerto Rico,” said the GAO.
CMS is responsible for overseeing the Medicaid program and requires states and territories to use the same process for Medicaid procurements as they do for their non-federal procurements. “However, CMS has not taken steps to ensure Puerto Rico has met this requirement. Instead, CMS has relied on Puerto Rico to oversee the territory’s procurement process and to attest to its compliance. CMS approved Puerto Rico’s attestation of compliance in 2004 and has not required subsequent updates. CMS officials told GAO that states and territories are in the best position to ensure compliance with their respective procurement laws,” said the GAO.
GAO also found that “seven of the eight selected Puerto Rico procurements did not include important steps to promote competition and mitigate the risk for fraud, waste and abuse, underscoring the need for federal oversight.”
