As with most economic sectors, museums, art galleries, concert venues and other performing arts events were closed down after the coronavirus epidemic began in March. As a result, many in the arts and cultural sector are seeking new ways, not only to present their work, but also to buttress their devastated coffers.
Certainly, offering virtual tours for museum exhibits as well as virtual performances for concerts are helping these institutions to connect with the public during these challenging times. However, going virtual does not bring much revenue, if any.
As part of efforts to help the arts and cultural sector, Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Flamboyan Arts Fund have announced their collaboration on the Arts Innovation and Management (AIM) Puerto Rico program. The Flamboyan Arts Fund is a partnership between Flamboyan Foundation, composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, his family and the Broadway musical Hamilton, which raised $15 million from the show’s run in Puerto Rico in January 2019 to preserve, sustain and amplify the arts on the island.
AIM Puerto Rico will bring together national and local experts to provide 10 Puerto Rico-based nonprofit organizations with bilingual arts management training and tailored consulting services for fundraising, strategic planning and digital marketing. The program will also include resilience training for responding to natural disasters.
“Arts and cultural organizations are essential to building strong and vibrant communities, but today they face more challenges than ever, including in Puerto Rico. As Puerto Rico continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing impacts of recent natural disasters, we are working with the Flamboyan Arts Fund to provide arts and cultural organizations with management training and tailored consulting services – free of charge,” said Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies and Bloomberg LP, and former New York City mayor. “Our partnership will help these organizations survive this difficult time and emerge even stronger and more resilient.”
Bloomberg Philanthropies’ AIM program was established in 2011 to strengthen the organizational capacity and programming of arts and cultural organizations through a combination of multi-year general operating support and management training. The challenges faced by the cultural sector because of COVID-19, including these organizations’ significant loss of revenue, underscore the urgency of establishing AIM Puerto Rico.
As reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, the economic impact of COVID-19 on the culture and arts sector in Puerto Rico is estimated to be around $483 million, according to the Puerto Rico Museums Association. In early October, the Economic Development and Commerce Department announced that the Incentive for Creative Industries was allocated an additional $3 million under the Puerto Rico Incentives Code for self-employed professionals in this sector, available at www.RefuerzoEconomico.com.
The organizations selected to participate in AIM Puerto Rico are cultural institutions that have been in existence for at least two years. The 10 organizations are:
• Andanza
• Corporación de la Escuela de Artes Plásticas y Diseño
• Corporación del Conservatorio de Música de Puerto Rico
• Fundación Arturo Somohano
• Fundación Puertorriqueña de las Humanidades
• Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Puerto Rico
• Museo de Arte de Ponce
• Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico
• Museo de Arte MUSA
• Museo de las Américas
As part of the program, artistic, executive and board leaders will participate in a series of seminars. Each organization will develop and execute a long-range strategic plan with the support of national and local mentors. Other cultural organizations supported by the Flamboyan Arts Fund will be invited to participate in the AIM Puerto Rico seminars.
Since 2011, more than 700 arts and cultural organizations in 14 cities have participated in the AIM program. Participating organizations reported significant improvements in fundraising and overall income over the two-year program:
• Fundraising: 76 percent secured increased contributions from donors
• Income: 64 percent increased total earned income
“Puerto Rico’s diverse artistic talent and creativity are part of what make it such a special place to live, work and visit,” said Luis Miranda of the Flamboyan Arts Fund. “Now more than ever, it is essential that we support the region’s cultural organizations so that they can continue to serve as a source of enrichment and vibrancy.”
