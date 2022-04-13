Last Wednesday, April 6, the Costa Sur generation plant in Guayanilla suffered a catastrophic failure in its breakers’ area that took out of service all the power generators in the plant and unleashed a “cascading effect” that also put out of service every single generation plant on the island. From that moment on, all the more than 1.4 million customers of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) were left in the dark.
Despite initial announcements by both PREPA and its partner in charge of generation, LUMA Energy, that service would be reestablished within a 24 to a 30-hour period, the fact is that it wasn’t until last Monday –five days after the failure– when LUMA claimed that power had been reestablished to most of its customers.
This is the second time in the last five years that Puerto Rico has been totally left without power; the previous being after Hurricane María devastated the island in 2017. Back then, almost all of Puerto Rico’s electric network was destroyed and it took more than a year to restore service to a level similar to the one before the hurricane.
Five years after María, it now begs to question: How much have we improved our electric network? And more importantly, are we prepared to face another hurricane?
Sunday afternoon, after LUMA Energy reported earlier that almost all customers were already connected to the network, Governor Pedro Pierluisi assured “we will continue to focus our efforts on putting an end to the weaknesses of our infrastructure.” He also mentioned that “the complex transformation and reconstruction of our electrical system is already underway because our people cannot continue to suffer the consequences of an old and obsolete system.”
How Much Of The Network Has Been ‘Transformed’?
In his State of the Commonwealth Address two weeks ago, Pierluisi assured that with “the necessary change of command” at PREPA “the power generation system has been stabilized and a coordinated maintenance plan has been established to ensure sufficient generation and avoid blackouts. With LUMA’s public-private alliance we have achieved greater stability in power distribution. Despite a bumpy start, customers without service are already well below previous numbers.”
But Wednesday’s failure –due to an expired breaker that should have been changed 10 years ago– seemed to put the governor’s claims and LUMA’s performance under questioning.
According to the Central Office for Recuperation, Reconstruction and Resiliency (COR3), there are 10 programs ($3.2B) and 123 projects ($4.1B) already approved by the Transmission and Distribution Bureau. Of these projects, 95 are in the design and engineering phase –82 from LUMA and 13 from PREPA– for a grand total of $1.31billion.
“According to LUMA’s work plan, it is estimated that the first construction projects for the replacement of power line poles, street lamps and minor substation repairs will be out this quarter (April-June); 20 pole projects starting in Maunabo and Ponce; 20,000 street lamps to be replaced in five municipalities, and minor repairs to 15 electric substations in several other municipalities,” reads a report sheet from the COR3.
“On its part, according to its work plan, PREPA has repairs underway/ partially completed in Mayagüez. PREPA’s other projects in San Juan, Aguirre and Cambalache should be about to begin. Work on the mega generators in San Juan are also in progress,” continued the document.
Last Friday LUMA executives admitted they must make critical improvements to the transmission and distribution system, but those projects have yet to start. The company’s vice president in charge of strategic affairs, Kevin Acevedo, said the delays are due to FEMA’s slow approval processes.
On its part, FEMA argued it has not received a single transmission and distribution project from LUMA to evaluate so funds could be obligated as needed.
FEMA also informed that LUMA has barely presented a detailed scope of work for the reconstruction project of five power substations, and another five generation projects.
On September 2020, PREPA received the $10.5 billion allocation, the largest allocation in the history of FEMA’s Public Assistance Program. When management of the transmission and distribution network was privatized –now in the hands of LUMA– the responsibility of presenting the scope of work and completing the processes in that area passed to that company.
“None of these projects are in the construction stage,” acknowledged Daniel Hernández, director of market transformation at LUMA.
However, he said the Cataño substation project, which has to be built new and at a higher elevation because it is located in a flood zone, is at an advanced stage.
“Before the end of the year, it will go out for bidding in a competitive process for its construction,” he said.
In a written statement, FEMA responded saying “it is up to the applicant to develop the scope and cost of the projects” to be considered a “created” project.
“FEMA can only consider and approve a project once the applicant has completed all these steps,” the agency specified.
According to FEMA files, the detailed scopes of work (SOW) for units 1 and 2 as well as the infrastructure projects of the Aguirre power plant, along with the auxiliary infrastructure projects of the San Juan plant, were filed just two weeks ago.
The SOWs for permanent repairs to the Cambalache plant and the permanent repairs for the Mayagüez gas-fired hydroelectric plant were presented on March 7.
So, after five years after hurricane María, and two since the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) obligated $10.5 billion for the reconstruction of Puerto Rico’s electric system, only small local projects have been partially completed, as reported by the COR3.
