Oriental Bank, FirstBank and Banco Popular have been the survivors of a long consolidation period in Puerto Rico. They have shown tremendous resilience during a difficult economic period and have maintained a solid financial performance during the past two years.
Banco Popular has increased its return on equity from 5.6 percent in the 2010-2014 period to 15.8 percent in 2018 and 15.2 percent in 2019, surpassing the profitability reached by the U.S. banking sector benchmark. Likewise, FirstBank has made a remarkable improvement in terms of profitability and, Oriental Bank, despite showing more stable results, has also experienced an improvement.
Banks have increased their profitability while maintaining very high capitalization levels. Despite the challenging economic conditions, the three banks increased their loan portfolio in 2019, even before factoring in their most recent bank acquisitions.The performance of local banks has translated into significant stock price increases in the past two years. While the S&P 500 Banks composite has remained stable, the Banco Popular, FirstBank and Oriental Bank stock prices have increased by ~67 percent, ~98 percent and ~135 percent, respectively, since Jan. 2018.
Contrary to Santander P.R. and Scotiabank P.R., the operations of the bank holding companies are mostly on the island. This limited geographic market diversification, and the fact that Puerto Rico has been immersed in a long economic crisis, could result in their stock prices being penalized by market investors.
The price to book (P/B) and price to revenue (P/R) ratios are excellent valuation multiples to understand whether local publicly traded banks carry a “market risk premium”. Companies in the same sector and with assets similar in size should show comparable P/B and P/R ratios. We have selected 10 U.S. banks with assets similar in size to Banco Popular’s and have calculated their P/B and P/R ratios on a consolidated basis. We have done the same for Oriental Bank and FirstBank.
Banco Popular has consistently shown lower P/B and P/R ratios when compared with the U.S. benchmark. Given its solid profitability and risk adjusted capital levels, the market factor is a plausible reason behind its lower valuation. The valuation gap reduced significantly in Q4 of 2008 and has remained stable since.
When we look at Oriental Bank and FirstBank, we do observe lower P/B and P/R ratios when compared to their U.S. counterparts during the 2015-2018 period. However, starting in Q4 2018, the gap seems to have narrowed or disappeared, suggesting a market valuation more in line with the U.S. counterparts.
Overall, we see a very solid banking sector in Puerto Rico after a long period of market restructuring. As investors realize that Puerto Rico is again on a path of economic stability, any potential risk premium related to the banks’ operations being heavily concentrated in Puerto Rico should also disappear.
Notes:
1 The benchmark used is the category “US Commercial Banks with Total Assets between $10B and $250B” as per the FDIC categorization
Sources:
V2A Banking Indicators Portal (http://prbankindicators.v-2-a.com/)
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) Comparison Reports (https://www5.fdic.gov/sdi/main.asp?formname=compare)
Yahoo Finance (https://finance.yahoo.com)
Log In
