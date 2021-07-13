The largest sandwich chain with drive-thru services in the United States, Arby’s, announced the opening of its first restaurant in Cayey, starting today, July 13, with a new exclusive breakfast menu for Puerto Rico.
"We are excited to introduce our high-quality meat sandwiches to the brand's new customers in Puerto Rico, as we accelerate the global growth of the Arby’s brand," said Michael Haley, president and international general director of Inspire Brands.
The Puerto Rico menu features 22 meat sandwiches, served with a wide variety of hot proteins, such as Arby's famous Roast Beef, or 100% Breast Turkey, Slow Smoked Brisket, Shredded and Tender Pork as well as its Crispy Chicken.
The new breakfast line, which will include 12 exclusive recipes for the island, brings "criollo" sandwiches, toasts, and a variety of dishes with scrambled eggs.
“Arby's is a distinctive brand, with a unique offering and an ideal addition to our restaurant portfolio,” stated Carlos Budet, president of RB's Puerto Rico Inc. “Leveraging the local consumer vision and the brand's culinary experience, we have developed carefully a menu that reflects both Arby's passion for meat and Puerto Rican flavors and I am sure our customers will enjoy the result."
The new restaurant, located at 800 Ave. Jesús T. Piñero, establishment OP5 in Plaza Cayey, has capacity for 40 people and also has a drive-thru. Delivery and carryout services are also available by calling 787-694-7070.
With this new restaurant, Arby's now operates more than 150 locations in seven countries outside of the United States. The sandwich chain also expects to open additional establishments in Puerto Rico later this year, including restaurants in San Patricio and Santa Isabel, and growth will continue in 2022.
