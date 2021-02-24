Aon plc, a leading professional services firm offering a wide range of health and risk solutions, forecasts that the costs of company-sponsored medical plans in Puerto Rico will increase by 2.3 percent in 2021, which is considered to be “stable,” according to its 2021 Global Medical Trends Rate Report.
This figure is much lower than the 8.8 percent average forecast for Latin America and the Caribbean. Globally, the expected increase is projected to be 7.2 percent.
“In Puerto Rico, significant claims fluctuations due to COVID-19 are leading to a single percentage point increase in the Net Medical Trend Rate. While a reduction in overall medical premium volume is expected (impacted mostly by member attrition as a result of the contraction of the economy during the pandemic), plan utilization and claiming patterns are predicted to eventually normalize with the recession of the outbreak. As a result, the 2021 Medical Trend Rate is expected to remain stable despite the expected reduction in general domestic inflation,” as per the report.
“COVID-19 has demonstrated the need for better global governance regarding the management of medical programs. Multinational employers are still learning how to manage the pandemic and its effects. They are using this experience to better understand and address the health and wellness needs of employees,” said Maricarmen Burgos, executive vice president, Health Solutions for Aon Puerto Rico.
“Despite the pandemic, we expect the high prevalence of employer-sponsored health plans to continue. We have to consider that the scope of the conditions offered by these plans may change, for example, covering new procedures, fewer coverage exclusions and with more flexible requirements,” added Violetta Ostafin, CEO of Health Solutions for Aon Latin America.
The increase in Puerto Rico, although slight, means that the cost to operate businesses goes up. “As healthcare costs increase, employers may have to increase the employee cost share, out-of-pocket expenses and reduce or limit benefits. The employer may assume the total impact of the increase or may share part of the increase with the employees,” Burgos said to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL. “Additionally, as more costs need to be shifted to employees, it may also impact employee engagement and productivity. In addition, it may impact employee participation or enrollment in the healthcare benefit.”
She recommends that employers have wellness programs for their staff, but in-person activities may not be possible due to the coronavirus emergency. “Employers should focus on prevention and wellbeing. We recommend a holistic approach to wellbeing that considers physical, emotional, social and financial wellbeing. Employer wellbeing programs, particularly those that have traditionally relied on in-person activities, have been impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Burgos noted.
Additionally, Aon’s report confirms the growing impact of noncommunicable diseases on healthcare costs globally. In Latin America and the Caribbean, cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hypertension and pulmonary respiratory disorder were the most prevalent health conditions that increased medical costs.
This report also speaks about the increasing prevalence of risk factors for unhealthy personal habits in Latin America and the Caribbean, such as high blood pressure, poor nutrition, high blood glucose, obesity and high cholesterol. In response to these risks, wellness strategies have become more relevant in different regions, especially in Latin America, with a prevalence of 88 percent. According to the report, the most common programs to deal with these risk factors are at the prevention level, education and detection, and include wellness activities and health coaching.
