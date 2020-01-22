A pair of powerful earthquakes struck Puerto Rico on Jan. 6 and 7 – knocking out power, damaging homes and schools, displacing residents and killing one man. Although the quakes badly damaged the iconic natural stone arch known as Punta Ventana in Guayanilla, the capital city of San Juan was not affected.

The affected area mainly stretches from the coastal town of Guánica, which was the hardest hit, to the southern tourist hub of Ponce, where business is largely returning to normal. Large resorts like the Hilton Ponce Golf and Casino, the Ponce cruise port and the Ponce airport are open, and travelers are continuing to arrive.

If you are wondering about how to help Puerto Ricans, who were seriously affected only two years ago by Hurricane Maria, tourism is key.

“Tourism is vital to keep Puerto Rico’s economy recovering, as it fuels local communities,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico, the Destination Marketing Organization for the island.

“We encourage all visitors who have an upcoming trip to Puerto Rico to continue to show their support for the island. We stand in solidarity with our communities recovering in the southern region, and are confident that Puerto Rico’s resilient spirit will shine through now more than ever,” Dean added.

The official said that “Puerto Rico is open for tourism after power across the island has been 99 percent restored.”

“Flights are operating normally at San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marín, Ponce and Aguadilla airports, and all major hotels are operating normally. Taxis and ride share options are also available,” Dean said.

According to Discover Puerto Rico, the island received nearly 56,000 cruise passengers at the San Juan Port last week alone.

The Ponce Cruise Port, the Puerto Rico Convention Center and major attractions such as El Morro, El Yunque and the San Cristobal Fort continue to be open.

“The beaches, natural attractions, restaurants and travel service providers are welcoming visitors and sharing Puerto Rico’s culture and warm hospitality,” Dean added.

To assure the continuity of the tourism marketing plans, Discover Puerto Rico and the local art community welcomed international artists Maya Hayuk and the 1UP Collective, who responded to the call for international artists to visit the destination and contribute murals to Puerto Rico’s street art scene.

They join notable Puerto Rican artist and founder of the “Santurce es Ley” street art festival, Alexis Bousquet, and notable Puerto Rican artists Celso González, Vero Rivera and Bob Snow, who have identified wall spaces throughout the island to serve as larger-than-life blank canvas invitations.

“Aside from having world-renowned beaches, we boast an arts and culture scene that is evident should you visit our local artisans, museums or stroll our streets,” said Dean.

Maya Hayuk and the 1UP Collective will be collaborating for the first time in Puerto Rico. As prominent worldwide talent, Hayuk and 1UP have been featured within notable global art festivals, with their works found in countries across the world. Hayuk, a contemporary Ukrainian-American artist best known for her large-scale mural paintings, boasts pieces worldwide, including The Bowery Wall in New York, Millennium Iconoclast Museum of Art in Brussels, and has given a TEDx Talk at The Center of Art and Design in Brussels.

Berlin-based 1UP is an anonymous collective of men and women from cities all over Europe. Renowned for their worldwide graffiti activity, they are one of the most prominent graffiti collectives, called upon by music festivals and global fashion brands.

The murals were completed this weekend during the “Fiestas de la Calle San Sebastián” festival, which is an emblematic event that happens every year and boasts tradition and culture that gathers locals and visitors.