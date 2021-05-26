With less than one week before LUMA Energy takes over Puerto Rico’s electricity transmission and energy (T&D) systems, U.S. District Court Judge Laura Taylor Swain has rejected a claim by the Electrical Industry and Irrigation Workers Union (Utier by its Spanish acronym) to cancel the public-private partnership (PPP) contract.

According to Swain, the labor union did not prove its case that the contract has led to “irreparable harm” to union workers at the electric utility. On the contrary, she noted that the LUMA contract specifically states that the rights acquired by PREPA workers would be “respected.”

The bankruptcy judge also seemed to chastise Utier, saying that “there is no perpetual contractual right to employment” by the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA). The public corporation is under section 503 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

The news came as LUMA and the Steering Committee overseeing LUMA’s PPP contract signed five fundamental agreements to clarify certain provisions. Officials were quick to note that the signing did not signify that amendments were made to the contract.

Pierluisi Asks PREPA Workers to Remain "at Ease" Just days before LUMA takes over the utility's energy transmission and distribution

“It is important that the people of Puerto Rico have the confidence that we have conducted an exhaustive analysis of the public-private partnership contract to ensure that it is one for the benefit of the island and its citizens. These agreements that we are announcing are part of our commitment to maintain transparent management, whose priority is to ensure the public interest,” said Larry Seilhamer, president of the Steering Committee and designated secretary of State.

The Steering Committee’s requirement for LUMA was focused on five key areas: hurricane preparedness, conflicts of interest, PREPA employees, PREPA workers’ pensions, and Puerto Rico’s energy policy.

Regarding hurricane preparedness, aware of the fragility and deterioration of the electric energy grid’s system of transmission and distribution, LUMA reiterated its commitment to deliver a consumer-focused service that ensures a swift emergency response, including the mobilization of the necessary equipment to streamline the energy system’s recovery after a natural disaster.

“LUMA is ready to respond in case of a natural disaster in Puerto Rico. It is what we came to do and we will achieve it throughout the 15 years of the contract’s validity,” said Wayne Stensby, president and CEO of LUMA.

In regard to the ban on conflicts of interests, LUMA said it will continue operating in “strict compliance” to applicable laws and regulations related to political activities, conflicts of interest, embezzlement, misuse of public funds or property, or bidding regarding government contracts. LUMA is responsible for any issue concerning the contract’s services. It will also hold “robust and competitive” bidding processes that attract “the best companies,” including local service providers.

Continuing to Accept Job Applications

As for PREPA employees, LUMA will bolster its recruitment efforts to establish the required workforce to begin its operations on June 1. Likewise, it will extend these efforts for as long as possible until reaching that goal.

To date, more than 22,000 Puerto Ricans -including 2,100 PREPA workers- have applied to work with LUMA. The Steering Committee underscored that no PREPA employee will lose their job. As agreed, LUMA will offer the same salaries or higher, as well as benefits, to PREPA workers who decide to continue working under the company’s direction.

As reported, LUMA has interviewed more than 5,000 applicants and offered roughly 2,500 job positions. More than 1,900 applicants have accepted job offers, including more than 1,000 PREPA employees, while fewer than 3 percent of the Authority’s workers have declined job offers. As such, the company asserted that it is ready to begin operations on June 1.

Concerning the pensions of PREPA workers, LUMA said it will ensure that PREPA employees who transfer to the company will have 100 percent of their rights regarding their 401(k) retirement accounts and contributions to these accounts. Contributions to these accounts from both employees and LUMA will be awarded immediately.

In addition, there will be additional alternatives for employees who have more than 10 years of service at PREPA, including the continuation of their participation in PREPA’s Retirement System. This is established in the budget presented by LUMA to the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau.