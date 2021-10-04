Ankura Consulting, a global expert services and advisory firm, today announced the appointment of Fernando Batlle as the firm's first Chairman of its Latin America & Caribbean (LATAM) region.
Batlle's new position as LATAM Chairman underscores Ankura's commitment to strengthening its presence in the region and to offering an expansive suite of solutions for clients across the world.
"We are thrilled to have an experienced executive like Fernando lead our growing LATAM team. This is a critically important region to many of our clients, and Fernando's addition bolsters our ability to support them in the market," said Ankura's CEO, Kevin Lavin. "Fernando brings broad industry expertise complemented by a deep connection to and knowledge of the regional landscape, and truly embodies the collaborative culture at Ankura."
Prior to his appointment as LATAM Chairman, Batlle served as a Senior Managing Director at Ankura and helped establish the firm's position in the turnaround and restructuring market. He holds three decades of leadership and executive experience in both the private and public sector, with a proven track record of executing turnarounds and growing businesses at high profile financial institutions.
Batlle has provided strategic and financial advisory for the Government of Puerto Rico throughout the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history. He has held senior leadership positions in commercial and investment banking, securities brokerage, asset management, and public finance.
According to the company, his multiple areas of expertise encompass financial services, energy, capital markets, public-private partnerships, implementation of performance improvement and major transformation initiatives and debt restructuring. He has extensive experience advising governments, state-owned entities, and businesses on strategic and financial matters from development of comprehensive financial plans to economic strategy, debt management strategy, and governance.
"I look forward to growing our team and presence in Latin America and the Caribbean so that we are optimally positioned to address the complex business and financial issues our current and prospective clients face in the region," Batlle said.
He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BS from Northeastern University.
