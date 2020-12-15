Ana G. Méndez University is establishing a modality in English for more than 40 degrees taught. The new academic offering will begin in January of 2021 in its three campuses in the state of Florida and one in Texas.
"Ana G. Méndez University maintains its innovative character and its commitment to finding solutions to serve the needs of the community," said José E. Maldonado Rojas, VP of Academic Affairs at UAGM. "Our campuses in the U.S. serve extremely diverse communities. Our goal is to exceed those unique needs that future professionals and the industry have."
The modalitities to be taught 100 percent in English include technical certificate programs, associate, bachelor and master's degrees in high-demand careers like those in the areas of health, business, education, communications and technology. With the new program, UAGM increases its titles offered to 93 to its catalog in the U.S.
"The establishment of a new modality allows us to guarantee a quality education for all. This through access to accredited programs and an international faculty, undoubtedly enriches the educational experience," added Maldonado.
With this program, international students and local residents, specifically the newer generations made up of the children of immigrants, will have an alternative that, apart from being tailored to their own language, will offer greater possibilities for education by providing access to a faculty that reflects the diversity of the region.
