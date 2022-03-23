For some, the war in Ukraine might feel a world away, and maybe inflation isn’t at the top of everyone’s mind, but nevertheless, the travel industry could continue to suffer as the recovery of global economies drags this year.
According to Destination Analysts, a travel and tourism market research firm, gas prices have been one of the top indicators used over the past two years to predict travel sentiment in the U.S. Thus, in light of the current situation, with rising gas prices caused by the war in Ukraine, eagerness to travel may diminish going forward.
Currently, 41.2% of travelers from the U.S. agree that now is a good time to spend on trips, while another 61.5% have identified travel as a high-budget priority over the next few months. Despite these encouraging numbers, financial strain from the persisting pandemic, global upheaval, and inflation has dampened some would-be travelers’ attitudes.
Only 39.2% of U.S. travelers feel that their household will be financially better off in a year, decreasing from 45.1% at the end of January.
Congruent with that is the fact that fewer U.S. travelers plan to take at least one leisure trip in the next 12 months - over the past month, this number fell six points to 87.2%. Projected travel plans and spending on travel have both decreased because of rising prices - 58.5% of respondents agreed that travel prices are generally too expensive now.
Puerto Rico
While these trends will inadvertently affect Puerto Rico, the island has been faring better since the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. After weeks of decreasing cases of infections, authorities released a new executive order relaxing mask usage and required entry documentation.
“We appreciate the changes in the executive order and the leadership that the government has exercised. Restrictions are important for the health and safety of all. Still, as the pandemic evolves, we must adapt to the new reality and give way to measures that also promote economic recovery, and that was what happened with the decision to ease restrictions,” said José Suárez, President of the Board of Directors of Discover Puerto Rico.
2021 was a record year for Puerto Rico in terms of revenue generated from short-term accommodations, despite the island’s strict mask and entry requirements. The leisure and hospitality service industries encompass around 80,000 jobs on the island, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Further supporting the tourism industry, the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (Spanish acronym, CTPR) launched an initiative to promote the 10 bed and breakfasts (B&B) that participate in the Puerto Rico Bed & Breakfast program.
This initiative gives the program a new brand image, a workshop on human-centric customer experience, and more significantly, grants each B&B an incentive of $5,000 for use in the purchase of uniforms, employee training, marketing efforts, improving facilities, and standardization of rooms.
B&Bs provide a different experience, far more intimate than a hotel stay. These accommodations are the smallest type of inn, with a minimum of three rooms and a maximum of six (at which point it becomes just an inn). The host and operator is also a resident of the property, distinguished by the breakfast service provided to guests. Those who decide to stay in a B&B discover local culture and tourist attractions in a different way, with specialized service from a local family.
“We are excited about this initiative that not only helps improve the image of these accommodations in Puerto Rico, but enriches the visitor experience, an essential element in making Puerto Rico a top destination internationally,” said Brad Dean, chief executive officer of Discover Puerto Rico.
