Flights to Martinique from the United States will resume thanks to American Airlines. Beginning Nov. 6, the carrier will start its nonstop service between Miami International Airport and Fort-de-France’s Aimé Césaire International Airport.
The flights will operate once a week on Saturdays before increasing to three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays for Christmas and the second half of February through March.
“American Airlines, the largest U.S. airline company is a crucial long-time partner of the Island of Flowers,” stated Martinique Tourism Commissioner Bénédicte di Geronimo. “That is why we’re thrilled to welcome back our main U.S. carrier and all its passengers with open arms. Experiencing Martinique will for sure convince our US visitors of the reason why Martinique has received very recently Gold honors in Travel Weekly’s 2021 Magellan Awards as an Eco-Friendly Green Destination, has been named #1 Emerging Destination in the world in 2021 by Tripadvisor, not counting the two distinctions granted recently by UNESCO for our unique traditional Yole Boat as well as for the richness of our biodiversity.”
“With over 35 destinations to the islands, American is your airline to the French Caribbean Island of Martinique," said Evette Negron, channel sales manager at American Airlines. “It is a real pleasure to offer to American travelers the opportunity to discover the beauty and rich history of Martinique in all safety, from the very moment of fastening their seatbelt," he said in a statement.
The Embraer 175 aircraft with 76 seats will be used for the three-and-a-half-hour flights.
