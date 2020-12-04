American is expanding its partnership with LetsGetChecked to give more customers access to at-home PCR testing with observation by a medical professional via virtual visit.
For travel beginning Dec. 9, customers traveling from the U.S. to the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) will have access to the testing program on the following flights. Testing must be complete within five days of departure.
Flights to Cyril E. King Airport (STT) in St. Thomas from American’s hubs in Charlotte (CLT), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Miami (MIA), Chicago (ORD) and Philadelphia (PHL).
Flights to Henry E. Rohlsen Airport (STX) in St. Croix from CLT and MIA.
“The U.S. Virgin Islands is pleased to announce its participation in the preflight COVID-19 testing program offered by American Airlines through LetsGetChecked. Through this initiative, we continue to demonstrate our commitment to keeping our residents and visitors safe and healthy during the coronavirus pandemic,” said Joseph Boschulte, Commissioner of Tourism for the U.S. Virgin Islands. “This easy-to-use, at-home solution adds another layer of protection and confidence for those traveling to the Territory, allowing them to focus on their unique reasons for choosing the USVI.”
During the pandemic, American has continued operating service to the U.S. Virgin Islands – both St. Thomas (STT) and St. Croix (STX) – and is currently flying more than 50 weekly flights to STT from its hubs in CLT, DFW, MIA, ORD and PHL, as well as more than 20 weekly flights to STX from CLT and MIA.
