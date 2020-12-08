American Airlines is expanding its preflight testing program for domestic travel, including Puerto Rico.
The first airline to introduce preflight testing within the United States, American will provide access to LetsGetChecked for all domestic flights to states and territories with COVID-19 travel restrictions.
“We’ve made great strides to help open international travel with our testing partners, and we recognize the need for similar domestic travel solutions,” said Alison Taylor, chief customer officer for American Airlines. “As travel requirements continue to quickly evolve, we’re simplifying the research and COVID-19 testing fulfillment process for an overall more seamless travel experience.”
LetsGetChecked for domestic travel
Starting Dec. 9, American Airlines customers traveling to any U.S. city, state or territory that has COVID-19 travel restrictions will have access to at-home testing through LetsGetChecked for travel on or after Dec. 12.
"We are extremely proud of our partnership with American Airlines and the opportunity to support their proactive safety measures," said Peter Foley, CEO and founder of LetsGetChecked. "Our at-home COVID-19 test exemplifies our mission to empower people to take an active role in their health whilst also allowing for a safe return to travel during this challenging time."
The airline will continue to work with LetsGetChecked to expand domestic testing as state testing requirements evolve. Current cities, states and territories with COVID-19 travel restrictions include:
Alaska
Connecticut
District of Columbia
Chicago
Hawaii
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
New Hampshire
New York
Pennsylvania
Puerto Rico
Rhode Island
Vermont
Customers can learn more about LetsGetChecked and all of the airline’s testing partners at aa.com/covid19testing.
