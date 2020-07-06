Alexis Merced Gutiérrez, president of the United Workers of the Metropolitan Bus Authority (Tuama, for its Spanish acronym), denounced Monday that the reopening of public transportation does not comply with the disinfection protocols of the units and terminals.
Merced Gutiérrez, who was present at 4:00am Monday morning monitoring AMA’s reopening operations, said there were buses that did not have the necessary security labeling and protocols, such as those for the compulsory use of a mask. Also, some units did not have hand sanitizer, as required.
He also indicated that only 26 buses went out to provide service, which were the only ones that had the protection device for drivers installed (acrylic plate).
“We have been able to realize what the Authority's alleged preparation for its gradual reopening is all about. As a representative of the workers, I must point out that, if the Authority does not have all the units available with the necessary safety features, even if they want to provide the service, they cannot because if they do, they would be putting the health of the workers and users at risk,” he said.
According to the labor leader, “by midday (during the drivers' shift change) the absence of protocols became evident, both at the Sagrado Corazón and the San Juan terminals. There was no personnel or equipment to carry out the disinfection, nor any personnel to supervise that this task would be carried out.”
For Merced Gutiérrez, “AMA management was not prepared for a gradual or complete reopening of public transportation services. Everything they promised for the disinfection of the units has been a promise that remained on paper.”
AMA services were suspended Monday afternoon after Tuama leadership ordered its drivers to retire citing safety concerns not only for them but for the potential passengers.
