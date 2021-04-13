Aloft Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, is welcoming a new and unique addition to Ponce, Puerto Rico in April. The new Aloft Ponce hotel, with an estimated investment of $15 million, features a “bold and savvy design” looking to attract music enthusiasts and travelers who love open spaces.
Centrally located, the property is surrounded by a variety of shopping, dining and cultural options such as Ponce's Art Museum, Caja De Muertos' Island, The Castillo Serralés Museum, Parque De Bombas and Hacienda Buena Vista.
“The opening of the Aloft Ponce represents the resurgence of the Señorial City as a pillar in the tourist development of the region and the country. Its imposing scale and wide programmatic diversity endows the city with a new hotel that will be a symbol of the tenacity and optimistic outlook of the new southern entrepreneurs towards the future,” said Joel Rodríguez, president of JRC Consolidated.
The hotel is home to 152 stylish and inviting guest rooms designed with the brand’s signature artful and innovative loft-like layout, featuring plush platform beds and contemporary décor infused with island accents. Each guest room is complete with fast and free Wi-Fi, 55-inch flatscreen TVs, Aloft custom toiletries from Bliss® Spa and walk-in showers with rainfall showerheads. For guests’ further convenience, the property provides high-tech features including Mobile Key for keyless entry into guest rooms and a concierge tablet.
For mingling, Aloft Ponce offers several design-forward spaces including the hotel’s signature restaurant, Nook; Orale Orale Mexican Restaurant; and the largest Hard Rock Café in the Caribbean. Guests can also take a dip in the infinity pool, Splash, all while marveling at spectacular views of Ponce. Additionally, the urban hotel is home to Re:fuel by Aloft, filled with fresh grab-and-go options; Re:mix lounge, the perfect place to mix, mingle and play a game of pool; and the W XYZ bar, a vibrant space offering signature cocktails and light bites, which doubles as a live music venue for the brand’s iconic Live at Aloft Hotels program. During the day, the W XYZ Bar transforms into a social hub where guests and locals can hang out or catch up on work.
Business travelers can make use of the multi-functional, tech-forward meeting spaces equipped with state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment and complimentary Wi-Fi. The 5,041-square-feet function spaces are ideal for staging events of various scales and formats.
“The opening of the Aloft Ponce marks the beginning of a new era of growth and prosperity for the city of Ponce. The arrival of a new Marriott International property to Ponce repositions the city as an emerging tourist destination in the Caribbean for the next generation of travelers,” said Abel Misla Villalba, president of Misla Hospitality Group, Operating Group.
Guests can stay in shape with access to the hotel’s Re:charge fitness center, which is outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment. The hotel also offers special amenities for kids with Camp Aloft and pets with ARF (animals are fun pet program).
Additionally, the hotel adheres to Marriott International’s Commitment to Clean protocols with enhanced technologies, including electrostatic sprayers and the highest classification of disinfectants recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization to sanitize surfaces throughout the property with increased frequency. Marriott’s Global Cleanliness Council, consisting of in-house and outside experts in food and water safety, hygiene and infection prevention and hotel operations, has developed a new generation of global hospitality cleanliness standards to minimize the risk and enhance safety for consumers and Marriott associates alike.
“After much anticipation, we are thrilled to welcome visitors to Aloft Ponce,” said Victor Vega, the hotel’s General Manager. “It is the ideal choice for travelers who are in search of a lifestyle hotel with bold design at an approachable price point.”
