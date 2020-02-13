Aloft San Juan, the first Aloft hotel in the Caribbean, is now open at the Puerto Rico Convention District. By mixing art, technology and music, Aloft San Juan introduces a new social scene with an approach that differentiates itself from the traditional hotel offering.
Aloft San Juan arrives in Puerto Rico as part of the expansion and growth of Prisa Group with Caribe Hospitality and managed by Marriott International. With 177 rooms, the new boutique hotel features a loft-inspired design that redefines modern travel. The property invites guests to experience effortless travels in the city of San Juan due to its ideal location near Isla Grande Airport, Miramar and Old San Juan.
“We are changing Puerto Rico's hospitality landscape as the only hotel located within San Juan’s premiere entertainment destination, El Distrito, and first Aloft hotel on the island as well as in the Caribbean,” said Toni Stoeckl, global brand leader, Aloft Hotels and VP, Distinctive Select Brands for Marriott International. “With 135 hotels in the pipeline, we are proud of the global growth and demand of our design-driven Aloft brand.”
The Aloft brand brings its W XYZ Bar to San Juan, offering crafted cocktails and light bites. During the day, the W XYZ Bar serves as a perfect space for working and networking, and later at night it becomes a live music venue hosting the brand's signature Live At Aloft Hotel program – a platform for emerging artists to perform intimate sets in front of travelers and locals.
Re:fuel by AloftSM offers 24/7 grab-and-go options ranging from light meals, snacks for every craving, healthy selections, beverages, and more. Guests can also pump up at the well-equipped 24/7 Re:chargeSM fitness center or relax in the contemporary-style pool located on the third level of the hotel.
"We are excited to shake up the rhythm with the first Aloft hotel in the Caribbean, bringing the brand's different by design approach to Puerto Rico," said Christian Nieves, general manager of Aloft San Juan. "San Juan is a vibrant destination, filled with exciting entertainment, rich history, and captivating art, all which ignite the self-expressing Aloft traveler to explore and create.
Aloft San Juan's flexible event spaces and convenient location near Puerto Rico Convention Center are ideal for industry-wide trade shows and company conferences. Similarly, open spaces and terraces overlooking the fountains of the Convention Center create the ideal environment for social events such as cocktails and weddings.
"We are proud to announce the opening of the first Aloft hotel in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. Aloft San Juan is one of the anchor properties of El Distrito and the first to open, thus highlighting the importance that El Distrito has for the Puerto Rican tourism industry. Its modern and avant-garde design, and its vibrant social environment, add variety to the local hotel offer, as it is designed to meet the new generation of travelers," added Federico Stubbe Jr., president of Prisa Group and developer of Aloft San Juan and El Distrito. "Aloft will be the hotel for next generation travelers and locals looking for a fresh vibe, all integrated into the spirited environment that El Distrito will offer."
Located only a few minutes away from El Viejo San Juan, a historic area renowned for its cultural and gastronomic offering, the hotel is one of the anchor properties of El Distrito and the first to open in the 50,000 square-foot central plaza that will serve as the hub of all things fun and entertainment in Puerto Rico.
The futuristic plaza will feature a digital scenery system composed of over 14,000 square-feet of LED screens, including one of the largest horizontal screens in the U.S., where unique content is displayed, including spatial content, digital art, nightly digital fireworks, interactive content, social media feeds, and sports broadcasting events, among others.
