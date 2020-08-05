After four months of facing great challenges to achieve sales that sustain their operations, Puerto Rico's restaurants continue with a panorama of uncertainty because they cannot sell alcoholic beverages after 7:00 p.m. The executive order that stipulates this has emptied the establishments and generated uncomfortable situations with clients who do not understand that they must follow the restrictions imposed.
The situation is repeated daily in the places where dinner is served, at a night schedule that was always highly sponsored by residents and that has now become the daily struggle to generate profit.
"In the past two weekends sales have ben so-so at restaurants. After 7:00 p.m., there is no consumption. Now, customer's can't drink a bottle of wine or a cocktail in peace. Sales are dropping by 20 to 40 percent, depending on the establishment," explained Gadiel Lebrón, executive director of the Puerto Rico Restaurants Association (Asore by its Spanish acronym).
This restriction has also affected carry out services, given that restaurants are also banned from selling alcoholic beverages to go, which used to be an option that offset losses for business owners who couldn't or didn't want to open their dining areas.
These establishments were formerly able to "offer carry out services for bottles of wine, sangrias, or margaritas, and now they can't do that. Carry out sales are also slower because the routine and behavior pattern change with each executive order. These past Sundays with only pick-up and carry out sales have been really slow," Lebrón said.
He stated that delivery services are too costly for restaurants because the company that provides the service retains 30 percent of sales, plus restaurants have to pay for packaging items.
"We have to invest in bags, bowls, utensils, etc. There are businesses designed for that, such as fast foods, but the rest aren't ready for delivery services. In addition, they keep paying for water and electricity [services], and employees. The operation is affected and it is not cost-effective. There are many businesses that decided not to open Sundays. Waiters are also affected," Lebrón said.
Another issue is that customers who used to drink their favorite alcoholic beverage at the restaurant leave disappointed when they can't do so.
"There are clients who don't understand that after 7:00 p.m. there can't be alcohol on the tables and they get angry at the restaurant owner. There is also an effect on customer service. The economic impact of this situation has been really rough. It rebounds in less work hours for employees and it doesn't favor the industry at all," he affirmed.
