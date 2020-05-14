Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for April 2020 decreased 96.3 percent when compared to April 2019.
Passenger traffic decreased 95.7 percent in Mexico, 94.5 percent in Puerto Rico and 99.9 percent in Colombia, all impacted by the Covid-19 crisis.
As announced on March 23, 2020, neither Mexico nor Puerto Rico have issued flight restrictions to-date. In Puerto Rico, the FAA has accepted a request from the Governor of Puerto Rico that all flights bound to Puerto Rico land at LMM Airport, which is operated by ASUR's subsidiary Aerostar, and that all passengers be screened by representatives of the Puerto Rico Health Department. As a result, the LMM airport remains open and operating, albeit with substantially reduced flight and passenger volumes.
Mexico and/or the United States may issue flight restrictions similar to those issued in other parts of the world, which would cause a significant further reduction in our operations.
This announcement reflects comparisons between April 1 through April 30, 2020, and from April 1 through April 30, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.
