Home sharing giant Airbnb will pay hosts around the world $250 million to help them cover the cost of coronavirus cancellations.
In a letter to Airbnb hosts worldwide, of which there are more than 11,000 in Puerto Rico, company CEO Brian Chesky outlined the steps that Airbnb has taken to deal with the coronavirus epidemic, which has severely affected the world economy, including the tourism industry.
We will pay $250 million to hosts to help cover the cost of COVID-19 cancellations.
According to the contents of the March 31 letter:
"When a guest cancels an accommodation reservation due to a COVID-19 related circumstance, with a check-in between March 14 and May 31, we will pay you 25% of what you would normally receive through your cancellation policy. This applies retroactively to all COVID-19 related cancellations during this period. This cost will be covered entirely by Airbnb. These payments will begin to be issued in April. Guests with reservations booked on or before March 14 will still be able to cancel and receive a standard refund or travel credit equivalent for 100% of what they paid."
The company is also establishing a $10 million Superhost Relief Fund for hosts who need help paying their mortgages or rents.
Airbnb is also available to house over 100,000 healthcare providers, relief workers and first responders by providing housing to them for free or with a subsidy.
"When travel comes back—and it will—we look forward to welcoming millions of guests together again," Chesky said.
