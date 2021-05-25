As several countries open their borders and Puerto Rico begins another stage of reactivation, travel will be among the main plans of Puerto Ricans. This was revealed in a new survey conducted by the Airbnb platform:
For Puerto Rican travelers, the first post-pandemic trip will be to reconnect with immediate and extended family, with 92% of them wanting to do so. The next priority, with 46%, is to reconnect with friends, identified mainly by young people.
When choosing a place to stay, Puerto Ricans prioritize health and safety protocols with 64%, followed by 53% looking for affordability and 38% looking for amenities such as a swimming pool, kitchen or fireplace, among others. In addition, 45% are looking for unique accommodations such as cabins, tree houses, etc.
Meanwhile, 73% of people who answered the survey say they are very interested in taking a road trip to a nearby distance. While 78% consider the environment and sustainability important when making decisions about their accommodations and travel destinations.
At the same time, 66% of Puerto Ricans are looking to travel post-pandemic to an international destination; 38% want to go to the home of a family member or friend in another part of the country and 34% to a place with good weather.
The company also announced more than 100 upgrades to refine and improve every aspect of the Airbnb service, from its website and app to its community support and policies. The Airbnb 2021 Release adds features to give guests even more flexibility when planning their travel and to make it simple for anyone to become a Host.
“We are seeing three fundamental shifts in travel as people become less tethered and more flexible,” said Brian Chesky, Co-Founder and CEO of Airbnb. “People can travel anytime, they are traveling to more places and they are staying longer. The lines between travel, living and working are blurring and we are upgrading our service to make it easier for people to integrate travel into their lives, and for more people to become Hosts.”
Flexibility is at the heart of a new, improved browsing and booking experience that we are introducing today with three new ways to search on Airbnb - Flexible Dates, Flexible Matching and Flexible Destinations, he indicated during a media briefing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.