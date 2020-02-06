Airbnb, the platform that allows travelers seeking to book accommodations worldwide with people who offer extra spaces and authentic experiences in their communities, said the five most popular weekends in Puerto Rico during 2019 were those of April 19, July 5, 19 and 26 and December 27.
During these weekends, about 100,000 visitors stayed in a rented space through Airbnb’s platform.
The weekends coincided with Holy Week, summer vacations in July and Christmas.
"The spaces offered through Airbnb are a complement to tourism and allow more people to visit the cities in high demand events, in addition to generating extra income for the hosts and especially for all citizens," said Carlos Olivos, Airbnb communications director for Spanish Speaking America.
As an example of how Airbnb contributes to major events, the platform confirmed that during the period of the Caribbean Series (from February 1 to February 7) now being held in San Juan, more than 8,000 visitors will stay in accommodations around the metro area offered by its platform.
About 15 percent of the hosts that are receiving guests during these dates are over 60 years old, indicating that Airbnb is an activity that helps them stay active.
During the five most popular weekends on Airbnb Puerto Rico hosts made a profit of just over $19 million, which shows that this generates an extra income not to mention the expenses generated when visiting the city.
Through a Jan.-Feb. 2019 nationwide survey conducted by the company, Olivos said that 71 percent of users decided to share their spaces for extra income, and 51 percent said that the money they get helps them pay and keep their homes.
The benefit of this new economic model also extends to the local economy where the property is located, as visitors confirmed that about 50 percent of the cost of their visit was made in the communities where they stayed, thanks to the recommendations of their hosts For example, 82 percent of the hosts recommend restaurants and cafes nearby, 69 percent cultural activities and museums, 69 percent cultural activities and 39 percent recommend using public transportation.
