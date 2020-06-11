The travel industry, including Airbnb , has been seriously affected by the pandemic caused by the Covid-19 and although there will continue to be great uncertainty, the platform has released a new program to work hand in hand with local authorities, tourism agencies and non-profits organization in countries that are already in the recovery phase.
The aim of the partnership is that tourism-related entities like Discover Puerto Rico can take advantage of the platform and its channels to promote local tourism and economic grow in those destinations.
Among the first strategic alliances around the world are:
Discover Puerto Rico
National Park Foundation, United States
Visit Florida United States
Visit Denmark
French Association of Rural Mayors
Hadong-Gun , South Korea
Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism of Zhejiang, China
Bermuda Tourism Authority
Bahamas Ministry of Tourism Aviation
According to Airbnb information, the percentage of reservations made accommodation less than 350 kilometers (220 miles) away went from being a third of the platform’s reservations to almost half. Consequently, the company announced that it will update its platform so that its users can identify the accommodations near their homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.