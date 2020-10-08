Airbnb announced that from Aug. 1, 2017, to Aug. 31, 2020, the company has collected and remitted a total of $16 million to the Puerto Rico tax authorities in adherence to the 7% occupancy tax approved on the island.
In 2017, Airbnb established an agreement with the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC) to formalize short-term rentals and collect and remit a 7% occupancy tax from travelers utilizing the platform. The remittance process is seamless. Airbnb collects the occupancy tax directly from guests and remits it to the PRTC.
Airbnb is the only digital company in Puerto Rico that collects an occupancy tax from tourists who visit the island. The home-sharing community has enabled thousands of Puerto Rican families to share their country with guests from all over the world and earn extra money.
"Our purpose is to help Puerto Rico, its municipalities and the community develop tourism by facilitating new and unique accommodation options," stated Carlos Muñoz, Airbnb's Public Policy manager for Central America and the Caribbean. "We know that it is also our responsibility to work hand-in-hand with government entities to do so in a streamlined manner by contributing to the collection and remittance of the corresponding taxes."
A few days ago, Airbnb presented a study analyzing search data on the platform specifically for Puerto Rico during August and September. The data revealed that 80% of the searches are carried out by locals and 20% by foreigners, indicating domestic tourism by Puerto Ricans is the predominant catalyst to reactivate tourism on the island.
"We know that today more than ever, tourism needs to be reactivated responsibly, and at Airbnb, we are willing to collaborate with our hosts and with local authorities to make this possible," Muñoz said.
