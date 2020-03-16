Air Cargo to be Affected by U.S. Ban on Passenger Flights from Europe

Even though United States President Donald Trump assured last week the announced ban on passenger flights from Europe –a measure expected to curb the spread of coronavirus in the U.S. – would not affect cargo flights from that continent, and that materials and supplies imported from there would still be available, the truth is to the contrary.
“More than 60 percent of the inbound air cargo in the U.S. is being transported by passenger planes,” said Tom Vincent, vice president of Prime Air, an air cargo company representing Stevens Global Logistics in Puerto Rico.
In last week’s address, Trump initially said it would. “These prohibitions would not only apply to the tremendous amount of trade and cargo, but various other things…,” said President Trump during his Oval Office address on March 11.
Only minutes later, the president took to his Twitter account to rectify and inform that it was “very important for all countries and businesses to know that trade will in no way be affected by the 30-day restriction on travel from Europe. The restriction stops people not goods.”
Nevertheless, it seems to be that the ban on passenger flights from Europe will have a significant impact on trade and cargo coming from that continent.
“A lot of things come from Europe on passenger flights… materials, active ingredients, completed products, machinery, general merchandise…,” said Vincent, who pointed out Puerto Rico would not be spared from the negative impact of the ban.
Some of the airlines flying to Puerto Rico from Europe that will be affected are Iberia, Air France, Lufthansa and KLM. Domestic airlines affected by the ban include Delta, American and United.
The Prime Air executive said that there’s the possibility that carriers moving the other 40 percent of cargo flying into the U.S. could pick up some of the demand that the ban on passenger flights will create, but “they can only pick up so much.”
“These cargo carriers would not be able to take all the cargo… they don’t have the resources, and prices would shoot up exponentially,” Vincent said.
There is the question of U.S. to Europe flights.
According to Vincent, Europe bound cargo flights originating in the U.S. usually change crews after a flight for the return to home base. The fresh crew is one from a previous flight that has had the time to rest and is ready to fly back.
“But what’s going to happen once the ban is in place? Will the original crew have to fly back without rest?” he questioned, while emphasizing the industry needs answers to these and other questions.
Vincent, who is also the president of the Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association (PRMA) Committee on Transportation, said airlines have already started to notify they would be restarting their services in May, two full weeks after the ban expires.
“This is a very complicated issue. Airlines are closing operations for a month. That includes layoffs, service contracts… This is more severe than the 9-11 crisis,” he argued.
