Aimbridge Hospitality, a leading, global hospitality company, announced today it has entered the Dominican Republic market and the all-inclusive resort segment with the Radisson Blu Resort & Residence Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
The resort getaway is located along the white-sand coastline of the famed "Coconut Coast" in the Cabeza de Toro district, just minutes away from Punta Cana International Airport, popular beaches, nightlife, and attractions.
Rob Smith, executive VP of Operations-Full Service and Resorts, who spent 17 years in the Caribbean in operations and tourism development, said: "We are thrilled to welcome the Radisson Blu Resort & Residence to our growing Caribbean footprint in the key market of the Dominican Republic. Aimbridge's specialized focus in the resort vertical and deep experience operating destination properties with multiple, high-touch guest activations, private ownership, and revenue streams will bring immense value to the property, as we understand the unique requirements to profitably manage highly complex, distinctive assets."
The resort features 163 elegant suites ranging from one- to three-bedrooms, with spa-like bathrooms. Amenities include six all-inclusive restaurant and bar experiences, in addition to a wide range of guest activations, recreation and entertainment including a spa and wellness center, kid's club, and lagoon-style pool.
