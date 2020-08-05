At a time when many companies are venturing into new production models to mitigate the risk of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in the workplace, and amid talks of racial diversity and inclusion in both Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland, the efficient use of artificial intelligence (AI) has gained more prevalence than ever during these tides of change.
Damian Russo - an Argentinean media CEO and expert in digital strategy, mobile advertising, display advertising and digital marketing - outlined the numerous benefits of intelligently incorporating AI in businesses, with particular emphasis on the Human Resources (HR) department, to increase productivity while meeting the entity’s mission or goal of creating an inclusive environment.
Russo is set to discuss these benefits and how AI is already integrated into workplace culture and routine activities at the upcoming 47th Annual Conference and Exposition of the Society of Human Resources Management, Puerto Rico Chapter (SHRM-PR).
“Basically, [AI] consists of tech or a machine that imitates human behavior and based on that, we delegate tasks and hope that these tasks are equal or superior to a human being’s, which causes a pretty epic change in our day by day. This forum intends to imply that this is already part of our day by day,” he told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, using as an example chatbots and other automated services.
For Russo, optimizing the benefits of AI is a matter of “common sense,” saying, “common sense is key and fundamental… Understanding the needs that AI will solve and which benefits it can bring you.”
In his session at the conference, titled ‘Artificial Intelligence – The Man Next to the Machine,’ he will explain the different ways in which AI can assist with talent recruiting, work performance evaluations, efficiency analysis, improvements in collaborative work, diversity and equality, among others. All of this, he says, are invaluable assets that could drastically improve the work environment and increase the company’s revenues.
Global firms network PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) said in its ‘Global Artificial Intelligence Study: Exploiting the AI Revolution’ report that the global gross domestic product (GDP) could be up to 14 percent higher in 2030 as a result of AI. This would be the equivalent of an additional $15.7 trillion. The PwC concludes that AI is “the biggest commercial opportunity in today’s fast-changing economy.”
“But while it is indisputable that AI came to the business world to stay, it is not an easy task to adopt this technology in work relationships. This is because people still have various concerns about it. And the main barriers they encounter are the complexity of their use and the logical fear of many of effectively being replaced by a machine,” Russo argues in his article, “Demystifying Artificial Intelligence.”
Speaking with your correspondent, he conceded that automation would make some positions obsolete, but would raise demand for job profiles with a greater knowledge of information technology.
“In the case of the Human Resources area, when you acquire a tool that makes your job easier and learns of the day by day… the everyday workflow in a company becomes more efficient with better results and generates more revenue,” Russo stated.
For example, in terms of diversity, an AI’s algorithm can correct ingrained biases, even at a subconscious level, in human talent. As such, it can be designed and implemented to seek out the best candidates for a job position, regardless of demographics.
“For this reason, and to extract the maximum commercial value from this technology, I propose to organizations to ask themselves, in the first instance, why AI has not been incorporated into the human resources area within their company. And then for them to plan smart strategies to overcome those barriers,” he added in his article.
The 47th Annual Conference and Exposition of the SHM-PR will be held virtually on Aug. 12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration is available at https://shrmprconference.org/. Moreover, most of the program content will be available on-demand through Sept. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.