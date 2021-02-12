Good news for local residents and the tourism industry.
The airports in the municipalities of Aguadilla and Ponce, whose operations with commercial airlines with passengers have been paralyzed since the start of the pandemic in March, will resume their flights on April 1.
"The Department of Health has been working hard in Ponce and Aguadilla for the past three weeks. They have already installed equipment, they have identified the technologists, epidemiologists, the identification of tests," said Joel Pizá, director of the Ports Authority, during a press conference in which the expansion of the Mercedita airport was announced, with an investment of more than $860,000.
The investment to comply with the COVID-19 protocols in these airports was $2.6 million.
Moreover, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi highlighted the investment of $135 million for the Rafael Hernández airport in Aguadilla for the construction of a new runway.
"The investment is largely from the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) and the board agreed to our request [for the fund parity]. We are going to achieve the construction of that runway in Aguadilla," the governor affirmed.
The National Guard is also collaborating to achieve these openings.
