Aguadilla Mayor Yanitsia Irizarry informed that fishermen and women duly registered in the Puerto Rico Department of Agriculture who reside in the municipality will receive an incentive of $3,500 to offset losses caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency.
"Many are affected. Fishermen are part of this group that has been directly impacted by the crisis, which is why we will be introducing a municipal ordinance to grant $3,500 to those who are properly registered. This aid will help mitigate the economic losses that they have evidently had," Irizarry said.
The mayor detailed that the incentive comes amid the economic crisis caused by business closures due to the pandemic. There are roughly more than 60 fishermen in Aguadilla who are registered in the agricultural agency and who will receive this benefit.
