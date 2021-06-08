Aguadilla Mayor Julio Roldán informed that he recently convened with representatives from Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Hewlett Packard Puerto Rico with aims to retain the company's operations in Puerto Rico. The spokespersons requested the municipality's endorsement to achieve the municipal tax exemption.

"In order to facilitate and promote the permanence of this important industry in our town of Aguadilla, we have endorsed the efforts of Hewlett Packard to be granted a tax exemption to exempt them from paying municipal taxes and thus contribute to its permanence," Roldán stated.

"Exempting this company from paying contributions will allow the company to have the economic stability necessary to continue its operations on the island. It will also allow other long-term plans to be developed that are an incentive to attract new production lines," he added.

Last month, the company announced that it will move its Puerto Rico manufacturing operations —a plant where ink and related products are manufactured— to the U.S. mainland and other parts of the world, including Singapore. Back then, Roldán lamented that this move would impact 400 direct and indirect jobs.

The mayor said that during the meeting, the spokespersons told him that they intend to build an electricity cogeneration plant that will allow the continuity of operations while offering services to multinational and local companies.

"The investment of $13 million to build a cogeneration power plant will allow the continuity of the operations that will remain on the island, in addition to turning it into a resilient company, capable of generating its own energy, offering economic stability to the company and the 700 direct and 300 indirect employees who will continue to offer services to the company," he affirmed.

With these efforts, the municipality seeks retaining Hewlett Packard for over 15 years, allowing for economic development along with the Municipal Administration's own economic development plans.

"This is a vital company for the economic development of our people. We will do everything possible so that not only this but all existing companies do not cease, but rather increase their employability in our town. Only in this way can we build a better Aguadilla for our people," Roldán asserted.