Today, flights at the Aguadilla and Ponce International Airports officially restarted, according to the executive director of the Puerto Rico Ports Authority, Joel Pizá, and the executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (PRTC), Carlos Mercado.
JetBlue resumed its connecting air routes between the Rafael Hernández International Airport in Aguadilla (BQN) and the Orlando International Airport (MCO), in the state of Florida. This route will consist of five flights a week. Similarly, the airline restarted its route between New York City's JFK Airport (JFK), (BQN) and Newark (EWR) with a frequency of one daily flight on both routes. In addition, on May 6 they will resume their route between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL). The restart of flights at the Aguadilla International Airport will have a weekly capacity of 3,648 seats.
Meanwhile, The Mercedita International Airport (PSE) in Ponce began to operate today, which will consist of four flights a week. The sum of these flights will represent a weekly capacity of 420 seats.
Likewise, on Thursday, April 15, 2021, Spirit Airlines will restart two routes to BQN. The flight starts from the FLL, plus a flight from the Orlando International Airport (MCO); both flights will have a daily frequency. United Airlines will restart operations of its flights between Newark and Aguadilla on May 6, Pizá announced.
"With the opening of several new hotels in the Ponce area, and calls for a daytime flight in Mercedita, we are greatly satisfied that, following the expansion of the departure lounge that we inaugurated in February to double its capacity, JetBlue adds this daytime flight that started operations today. We are in talks to bring another airline to Mercedita, and we hope to make the announcement soon. The enlarged departure lounge allows us to process two flights simultaneously, something that we could not do before and limited attracting other airlines to Mercedita," he said.
Mercado stated that these operations "will mean only the beginning of the recovery of tourism and a great boost to the economic development of both regions."
"It is a great step for the recovery of the Island to see that after a year, the Aguadilla and Ponce airports are finally open and receiving flights. This will provide more options for future travelers to come to our beautiful Puerto Rico and discover and enjoy all it has to offer. The Porta del Sol and Porta Caribe regions will have the opportunity to accelerate their business recovery and stimulate rapid economic performance with the opening of their airports," said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.
The flights that restarted air traffic at the Aguadilla and Ponce airports were received by executive personnel, the PRTC and the Ports Authority. Pizá received the first flight in BQN and the Deputy Director of Ports, Christian Trinidad, did the same with the flight in PSE. The passengers who arrived on board these flights were received to the sound of a group of "pleneros," as part of the activities scheduled for the resumption of flights at both regional airports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.