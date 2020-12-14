As part of its commitment to continue expanding the island's tourism offer, the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (PRTC) announced that two companies dedicated to the production of agricultural products have been certified under their Agritourism Program of the Sustainable Tourism Division.
These are: Cosecha Don Juan and ¡Viva La Cosecha!, both located in the metro region. With these two certifications, there is a total of 26 companies that currently offer agritourism experiences for the general public, out of 10 that were registered at the beginning of 2017.
"The Sustainable Tourism Division of the Tourism Co. has worked hard to identify and accompany agricultural companies to expand their services, joining the tourism value chain by designing unique experiences for the enjoyment of all. For this reason, we are very pleased to welcome you to Cosecha Don Juan and ¡Viva La Cosecha! to our Green Certification Program, two companies that show the potential that the agriculture sector has to expand its operations to other economic sectors and help expand the offer of activities available to all types of local and foreign public," PRTC Executive Director Carla Campos said in a missive.
"During the forced halt caused by the pandemic we have continued working to increase the range of offerings at the destination. I acknowledge the titanic effort of the Sustainable Tourism Division to advance this goal without a pause. The reopening in phases continues safely, and we urge residents to enjoy a visit to these agribusinesses as well as many of the others available to enjoy internal tourism throughout the island," Campos added.
¡Viva La Cosecha! in the Sumidero neighborhood of Aguas Buenas offers educational tours where visitors can learn about agriculture, food security, and conservation of natural resources, such as the Aguas Buenas cave system. The interpretive tour integrates elements of polyculture plantings, bird watching within its natural reserve, and there are connection spaces for the development of “mindfulness” and the farm-to-table process.
Carmen A. Bonilla, president of ¡Viva La Cosecha!, said: “We at ¡Viva La Cosecha! feel happy, grateful, and excited that we can welcome both local and international tourism to our farm in the municipality of Aguas Buenas. This way, we can contribute to the growth of tourism on our Island of Enchantment. It was one of our great dreams to be part of the agritourism farms of the country and obtain the Sustainable Tourism Certification by the Tourism Co. Seeing it come true fills us with great satisfaction, motivation and pride."
To coordinate a visit and to look up additional information about this agribusiness certified by the PRTC, visit its Facebook page or write to vivalacosecha@gmail.com.
Moreover, Cosecha Don Juan, founded in 2016 and located on Highway 176 just minutes from the capital city, is a family business that is dedicated to the cultivation, harvesting and distribution of fresh products to businesses and individuals in various regions of the island. Visitors can appreciate the diversity of crops that can be worked around 4 fields of land, learn about agricultural practices implemented, and in turn enjoy a beautiful view and observe the process of raising chickens. At the end of the tour, visitors can enjoy a dish or drink made with products available on the farm according to the season.
Mailyn Díaz Reyes, part of the Cosecha Don Juan family, "said: “Cosecha is a family farm that ventures into the field of agritourism to offer visitors a guided tour around its farm, complemented with educational workshops and a gastronomic experience. Our guided tours arise from the desire that those who visit us can enjoy an experience in the field while enjoying a beautiful view and the sound of the animals."
The company also delivers boxes that combine fruits and vegetables from its organic harvest, such as recao, coriander; pickles, bananas, peppers, panas, bananas, pumpkin, papaya, lettuce, eggplant, and passion fruit, with products such as artisan bread, eggs, chorizo, and ham. Tours are currently run only on weekends and by reservation.
Those interested in enjoying this agritourism experience or learning more about the company can visit its page here or write to harvestdonjuan@gmail.com.
The Sustainable Tourism Division's priority is to align its programs and incentives to promote sustainability in the industry, as well as Puerto Rico's tourism development. The Agritourism Program is part of the PRTC's Green Certifications Program, which also includes certifications for Ecotourism Installations and Sustainable Tourism, Ecotourism, and Community-Based Sustainable Tourism, among others.
To learn more about the certified enterprises and other sustainable tourism offers, click here.
